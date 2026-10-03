Woman loses 32 kg in 5 months from 130 kg, shares her diet and workout: ‘I couldn’t imagine being here’

Weight loss journeys often involve more than simply stepping on a weighing scale. For Navu, who weighed 130 kg five months ago, her transformation has involved making consistent changes to her diet, daily movement and workout routine. She shared an October 2 Instagram video documenting her progress and opened up about the habits that helped her along the way.

Reflecting on how far she has come, Navu wrote, “5 months ago, I couldn’t imagine being where I am today.” (Also read: Woman who lost 35 kg in 12 months shares simple weight loss tips she ‘stole’ from Reddit: Meal prep to post-dinner walks )

She said her progress was not about following a perfect routine every single day, but about staying consistent with the changes she had made. “I didn’t do it by being perfect, I did it by staying consistent, learning about nutrition, prioritising protein, tracking my calories, getting my steps in, and strength training,” she wrote.

Navu’s workout routine The video shows Navu engaging in a variety of exercises rather than relying on a single form of workout. She can be seen skipping, doing step-ups and squats, cycling, walking on the treadmill and using the cross trainer.

Her strength-training routine includes exercises such as deadlifts and leg presses, while she also incorporates activities such as badminton and walking to stay active.