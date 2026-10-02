Tried and Tested: Can athleisure brand Hunnit really take you from a workout to the airport without a wardrobe change?

Hunnit is an athleisure wear brand based in Lucknow. There are days when nothing could inspire me to hit the gym. No fear of losing muscle, getting chunkier or outgrowing another pair of jeans can get me off the couch and into my gym shoes. On such days, I look to my gym closet. You shouldn't underestimate the power of a cute gym outfit, and I am always on the lookout for another one. This week, I got my hands on a few new pieces from athleisure brand Hunnit. Full disclaimer: this was not my first experience with the brand. Right after buying a full-year membership at my local gym last year, I tried a few pieces from some of the most popular gymwear brands in India. Hunnit was the only one I went back to for seconds.

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Also read: Tried and tested: My wardrobe is dominated by dark, neutral colours but these 2 designer outfits pushed me to experiment with colour and prints So when the brand reached out and asked me to try something from its new collection, I was more than happy to oblige. But did the new pieces work for me as well as I had hoped? Let's find out. Essential Double Waistband Pants and Essential Polo Neck Sweatshirt – 1/4th Zipper in Ivory Cream

The Essential Sweatshirt and Pants combo from Hunnit.

This sweatshirt-and-pants combo arrived at just the right time — a weekend before a long flight to Kerala. With its subtle, monochromatic ivory colour, it made for an easy, breezy airport outfit. The sweatshirt has full-length sleeves and a 3/4 zipper at the neck, which can be zipped up into a high neck for those chillier moments on flights. The fabric isn't 100% cotton — it is made of 65% cotton, 31% polyester and 5% spandex — but that actually works in its favour as a travel outfit. Of course, once I landed in hot and humid Kerala, the thick fabric became quite bothersome. I would recommend this set for colder weather rather than warm, humid destinations. As for the fit, the sweatshirt has a boxy silhouette, while the sleeves and stitching feel premium. The waistband on the pants, however, has room for improvement. I usually wear a size L in pants, and the website does mention that these fit snugly and recommends sizing up. But on me, the L pants felt slightly loose, which took away from the effect of the faux waistband. The pants retail for ₹2,099 and the sweatshirt is priced at ₹2,099 as well. Zen 2-in-1 Crop Top

Zen 2-in-1 Crop Top by Hunnit.

Snug and stylish, this crop top is a good option for a light workout. It has thick straps with racerback detailing and is available in a range of colours. I chose the Deep Burgundy variant, which works well with my ivory pants, black leggings, deep blue shorts and most other gymwear bottoms. The padding offers good support, while the fabric is made of 80% polyester and 20% spandex. I have no complaints about the finishing either — the stitching and seams sit neatly along the body's curves. At ₹1,299, the top is also fairly budget-friendly. Zen Cycling Shorts

The Zen Cycling Shorts by Hunnit.