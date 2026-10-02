Tried and tested: My wardrobe is dominated by dark, neutral colours but these 2 designer outfits pushed me to experiment with colour and prints

My wardrobe has long been dominated by black, blue and brown. I have always gravitated towards darker colours and preferred keeping things understated and minimal when it came to fashion. But this year, as I turned 25, I decided to challenge myself to try some of the things that had been intimidating me for a while. From going on a solo trek to learning dance, I wanted to step outside my comfort zone in small but meaningful ways. Giving my wardrobe a fresh, more colourful spin was one of them. (Also read: Tried and tested: Can this fragrance-free 100% alum roll-on keep body odour at bay? What I found after 10 days of use ) So, instead of reaching for my usual neutrals, I decided to start with some of the brightest colours and fun prints I could find. I tried two designer outfits from Shop Samae, both of which felt very different from what I would typically pick for myself. Here is how the experiment went. Mocha polka co-ord set The first look was a mocha-toned polka co-ord set featuring a fitted corset-style top and a structured mini skirt. While brown is technically one of my usual colours, the playful print and silhouette made this feel quite different from the understated brown outfits I normally wear.

Mocha polka set comes with a corset top and a structured mini skirt. (Shop Samae)

The top came with a gathered mesh detail across the bust and shoulders, creating an off-shoulder effect and adding a softer, more dramatic element to the otherwise structured silhouette. The matching mini skirt had clean tailoring with subtle tropical palm detailing towards the hem, bringing in a resort-inspired touch. What I liked most about this set was that it did not feel like I was trying too hard to experiment. The mocha base made it familiar, while the polka print, corset detailing, and shorter silhouette pushed me slightly outside my usual style. I would wear the set for a vacation dinner, sundowner or even a dressed-up brunch. The two pieces can also be styled separately, which makes the outfit more versatile. The top could work with high-waisted trousers or denim, while the skirt could easily be paired with a simple shirt or fitted top. For styling, I would keep the accessories minimal and let the print and silhouette do most of the talking. A pair of sleek heels or strappy sandals would finish the look without taking away from it. Price: The Mocha Polka Top is priced at ₹5,500, while the Mocha Paradise Skirt costs ₹3,200, bringing the complete look to ₹8,700. Sage green sheer layered set The second outfit was a much bigger departure from my comfort zone. The sage green set brought together a sheer sleeveless overlay, a sweetheart-neck inner and relaxed wide-leg trousers. Green is not a colour I usually reach for, and the sheer layering also felt like something I would have previously avoided. But seeing the entire look together made the experimentation feel much less intimidating.

A breezy sage green look features a sheer layer and wide-leg trousers. (Shop Samae)