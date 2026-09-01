Beyond beige: Why Indian homes are becoming the new expression of personal style in 2026 (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility For years, personal style was expressed through what we wore. In 2026, that expression is moving beyond the wardrobe into our homes. From bold colours and meaningful decor to personalised spaces and craftsmanship, Indian homeowners are increasingly looking at interiors as an extension of who they are.

The space where we spend most of our time can also become a canvas for self-expression. According to Neha Gupta Bector, Chairperson, myTrident, the home has become "the truest reflection of personal identity". She believes people are no longer simply decorating their homes but "curating experiences", much like they curate their personal style.

Fashion designer Karan Torani takes the idea a step further, suggesting that our surroundings can influence how we feel and even how we see ourselves. From lighting and colours to textures, flowers and fragrance, he believes the home engages our senses in a way that clothing cannot.

So what does this shift mean for Indian home decor in 2026? Your home is becoming your personality

Just as the way you dress can reveal something about your personality, the way you decorate your home can offer a glimpse into your tastes, interests and lifestyle. A preference for muted tones may suggest a love for understated interiors, while bold colours and expressive patterns can help create a more playful or dramatic look. But ultimately, there is no single decor style that defines a personality. As Torani points out, unlike clothing, which you put on and cannot constantly see yourself wearing, your home remains a visual and sensory part of your everyday life. He believes changing your surroundings can influence how you feel, with elements such as fresh flowers, fragrance, lighting, colour, and texture helping to elevate the mood of a room.

This could explain why personalisation is becoming such an important part of interior design.

Beige and white are not the only ones to be on trend Shivan Bhatiya believes beige and white interiors need to make way for more colour and personality. For him, the bigger issue is not simply the choice of a particular shade but the need for homeowners to develop an identity of their own rather than continuously replicating the same interiors.

Narresh similarly describes a sense of tiredness around beige and white homes and believes more colourful, spirited interiors can help change that landscape. However, this does not mean every home needs to become maximalist. The larger shift is towards intentional use of colour that feels right for the people living in the space.

Interestingly, when asked to name one colour every home would be obsessed with next year, Torani picked aqua blue from the Jalsa collection created as part of the Torani for myTrident collaboration.

Shivan & Narresh, however, take a different view on predicting a single colour. Shivan argues that colour cannot be reduced to one shade for a year, especially in a country as visually diverse as India. Instead, he believes people should be open to experiencing and incorporating multiple colours.

What could a Gen Z home look like? Neha imagines a Gen Z home as "emotionally intelligent", combining smart living with wellness, sustainability and flexible spaces that can evolve with changing lifestyles. Despite the technology and innovation, she believes such a home should still feel deeply human.

Shivan & Narresh offer a more playful interpretation. When asked what a no-budget Gen Z home could look like, Shivan imagined a monotone butter-yellow room.

The different answers highlight an important point: there may not be one universal definition of the Gen Z home. Personal identity could be more important than following a fixed design category.