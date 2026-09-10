Woman who lost 35 kg in 12 months shares simple weight loss tips she ‘stole’ from Reddit: Meal prep to post-dinner walks

What if some of the most useful weight loss advice is already hiding on Reddit? Shavy Jain ‘lost 35 kg in 12 months’ and, along the way, came across several simple tips that made sticking to her routine easier. She revealed the simple habits that helped her stay consistent with her diet, workouts and everyday routine.

Sharing her advice in an August 18 Instagram post, Shavy said Reddit was a ‘gold mine’ for useful weight loss tips and listed the habits she followed during her transformation. (Also read: Can you die from a broken heart? Cardiovascular surgeon says ‘yes’, explains why heartbreak can mimic a heart attack )

1. Cook dinner for two meals One of Shavy’s tips is to make meal preparation easier by cooking two portions of dinner, one for the evening and another to take for lunch the next day. She also recommends keeping breakfast simple and consistent. “Eat the same breakfast every single day (ideally a high-protein one),” Shavy said.

2. Make small changes to everyday eating Shavy suggested cutting back on cooking oils and ghee where possible. “Skip oil/ghee while cooking most things,” she wrote.

She also recommended keeping healthier, protein-rich snacks easily accessible. “Keep protein snacks like salted paneer, roasted chana, and protein cookies visible in your fridge for quick snacking,” she said.

For those who enjoy paneer and tofu, Shavy suggested learning a few easy, high-protein recipes along with low-calorie dips and chutneys.