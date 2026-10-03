Inside a beautiful Kashmiri wedding in Srinagar: There was wazwan, kehwa, qawwali and a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga

Though their family homes had stood next door to each other in Srinagar for 32 years, separated only by a shared boundary wall, Imaan Shah and Zamin Sheikh had lived much of their lives oceans apart. Also read | Watch ‘gorgeous’ Kashmiri woman transform into 'a classic Malayali bride'

Imaan divided her time between the United Kingdom, Delhi, and Kashmir, while Zamin resided primarily in the United States. Yet, an arrangement orchestrated by their families eventually brought the couple together, culminating in nearly two weeks of celebrations in Srinagar.

As documented by Vogue India, the celebrations — which ran from August 11 to August 22, 2026 — offered an intimate look into a traditional Kashmiri wedding, blending centuries-old family heirlooms with modern aesthetics, vibrant cuisine, and local musical.

A custom-defying nikah Traditional Kashmiri weddings typically host separate events for the bride and groom, with the groom refraining from visiting the bride’s home prior to the baraat and rukhsati. However, Imaan and Zamin successfully persuaded their families to break tradition so they could share their nikah (marriage ceremony) together under one roof.

“I wanted to see him seated in front of me when I said ‘qubool hai’ — to look at him, feel the weight of that moment and experience all of its emotion together,” Imaan told Vogue India. Accompanying the male members of his family, Zamin made the short five-minute walk from his home to Imaan’s home, while the family’s women followed along singing traditional melodies before stepping back at the gate in accordance with custom. Escorted downstairs by her father and brothers, Imaan took her seat opposite Zamin, separated by a traditional nikah pardah.

The wedding rituals The wedding morning opened with aab sherun, a sacred ceremonial bath of purification and blessing. For the ritual, Imaan wore a green pheran featuring delicate silver-and-gold tilla embroidery sourced from her maternal grandmother’s wedding collection, paired with her mother’s green brocade dupatta. She later transitioned into an off-white chikankari-and-pearl-embroidered anarkali chosen by her grandmother. Zamin donned a cream kurta accented with gold dabka embroidery alongside his father’s heirloom karakuli — a traditional Kashmiri cap passed down through generations of grooms in his family.

Following the sacred ceremony, guests were served kehwa, Kashmir’s traditional multi-course feast known as wazwan, and traditional Kashmiri moonlight dessert, set against a backdrop of natural sunlight, white and green floral arrangements, and rich Kashmiri woodwork.