Watch ‘gorgeous’ Kashmiri woman transform into 'a classic Malayali bride'

To complete the 'classic Malayali bride' aesthetic, Charu was adorned with traditional temple jewellery – she wore layers of gold necklaces with matching statement earrings. Her hair was styled in a long, traditional braid, completely enveloped in fresh, fragrant white flowers. The bridal look was finished with a delicate maang tikka and ornate gold bangles. Her radiant and dewy makeup with well-defined eyes and a soft rose pink lip allowed the heavy gold jewellery to take center stage.

In the Instagram video, the bride, Charu, was seen embracing the rich heritage of God’s Own Country with effortless grace. The clip showed Charu on her wedding day as she donned the famous kasavu saree , the hallmark of Kerala’s bridal fashion. The off-white silk saree, adorned with intricate gold borders, was paired with an embroidered blouse featuring traditional motifs.

In a beautiful blend of cultures that is winning hearts online, a 'gorgeous' Kashmiri woman is getting attention for her stunning transformation into a traditional Kerala bride . The video, shared by Kerala-based celebrity makeup artist Sona Nalinan on February 11, showcased the seamless fusion of north Indian beauty with south Indian tradition, highlighting the timeless elegance of a Malayali bridal look. Also read | Ever seen an Indian bride in blue? This woman wore the most beautiful lehenga and you should definitely take inspo

'Gorgeous Kashmiri to classic Malayali' Makeup artist Sona Nalinan wrote with the video, "Gorgeous Kashmiri to a classic Malayali bride," perfectly summarising the cultural bridge built through this makeover. As cross-cultural weddings and regional-style transformations continue to trend, Charu’s 'Kashmiri-to-Malayali' look stands out as a heartwarming celebration of India’s diverse bridal heritage.

Despite her Kashmiri roots, Charu’s transition into the Kerala bridal aesthetic appeared natural and radiant, proving that elegance knows no borders. The video garnered significant attention, with Instagram users praising the makeup artist’s skill and the bride’s radiant smile. Many noted how the minimalist yet regal Kerala style perfectly complemented Charu’s features. A person said, "Such a beautiful blend of grace and tradition." Another commented, "Her smile..." Many called Charu 'beautiful'.

How to copy the look If you’re inspired by Charu’s bridal transformation, and want to achieve the classic Kerala look, wear a traditional set-saree or Kanchipuram silk in cream or off-white with a rich gold zari border and a matching blouse. Style your hair in a long, thick plait adorned with jasmine flowers. Choose temple gold jewellery, featuring motifs like peacocks or gods, and complete the look with a vaddanam at the waist. Pair the look with dewy, radiant makeup, soft, smoky eyes, and a nude-pink lip.

