Want to build your classic jewellery collection? Discover which vintage gold and diamond designs are making a comeback

There’s something timeless about classic jewellery styles. They remain relevant through the years, unaffected by fleeting trends. While trend-driven fads come and go, classic pieces maintain their evergreen allure. Much like how there are classic clothing pieces in your wardrobe for acing a classy go-to look, similarly for jewellery as well, there are several classic styles that are versatile. Classic jewellery has a timeless appeal. (Shutterstock)

Wondering how to start your classic jewellery collection? Don’t worry we have got you covered. In an interview with experts, they shared what styles one should look out for. You can add these to your vintage jewellery collection.

Classic jewellery making a comeback

Classic styles are popular in both gold and diamond jewellery. Some of these styles are making a comeback, with more and more young people developing an eye for vintage pieces.

Dinesh Kankaria, MD, PMJ Jewels shared that these vintage gold jewellery are growing popular among youth:

Polki and Kundan jewellery. Younger buyers are drawn to the heritage appeal of Polki and Kundan, especially for weddings.

Temple jewellery: A very popular category in the South of India. Traditionally heavy, and motifs of deities, gods and goddesses.

Navratna: Other than astrological reasons, Navratna with a modern touch is having a come back across categories.

Just as classic Indian gold jewellery is making a comeback, there are diamond pieces which are evergreen. Kunal Talla, Director of Fortofino shared that classic solitaire studs, eternity rings, solitaire rings, and tennis bracelets are classic diamond jewellery pieces.

Kunal further added, “This resurgence is driven by the demand for versatile, wearable designs that blend timeless elegance with contemporary minimalism. Younger generations value bespoke jewellery, often customising vintage styles with natural diamonds in unique cuts and personalised engravings.”

Bespoke style to enhance classic jewellery

Classsic jewellery keeps evolving with personalized designs. Bespoke jewellery is redefining the way classic pieces are perceived, adding a modern touch to the evergreen pieces. But how is this fusion happening?

Dinesh Kankaria explained, “Bespoke pieces allow them to add unique elements like initials, meaningful symbols, or family heirlooms. Bespoke jewellery bridges the gap between heritage and contemporary designs, allowing customers to modernize traditional styles while retaining their cultural significance. Most often bespoke brides request bespoke pieces due to their exclusivity. Many younger buyers these days prefer reimagining old family jewellery instead of buying new. Bespoke jewellery is currently thriving as a way for younger generations to celebrate heritage while staying true to modern-day design sensibilities."

Styles which are all the rage now

What are some of the most sought-after jewellery styles today? As we’ve explored the timeless appeal of classic jewellery, let's also look at some contemporary trends that are capturing attention.

Kunal Talla said, “Today’s most coveted styles showcase a playful yet refined aesthetic. Necklaces feature layered pendants and delicate chains that exude understated elegance, while diamond cuban chains make a bold statement. Stackable rings and mix-and-match earrings encourage personal expression, offering endless combinations. Bracelets are trending in both minimalist designs like sleek bangles and intricate pieces such as tennis bracelets adorned with colourful gemstones. Cocktail rings with vibrant stones and asymmetrical designs also stand out as favourites, appealing to those seeking a blend of artistry and versatility.”

Dinesh Kankaria further added to this list and mentioned edgy ear cuffs for everyday looks, while long and heavy jhumkas for wedding looks.

