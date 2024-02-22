Bridal trends 101: 5 top diamond jewellery trends and styling tips for perfect wedding look

We've collected the flowers, sent out the invitations, secured the venue and chosen the perfect dress. Now it's time to think about the sparkling finishing touches that will bring your wedding vision to life. But sometimes choosing your wedding look can be a daunting and confusing process. Not only do you have to choose your dress, but you also have to choose your jewellery. After all, everyone wants to look their best on their special day. Jewellery adds a glamorous touch to a bride's appearance, so choosing accessories that match your dress and style is crucial. Tips for choosing the perfect diamond jewellery for your wedding look(Instagram )

Although the main attraction may be your stunning engagement ring, wearing natural diamond jewellery is the best way to show off your individual style and is a certain method to add even more charm to a memorable wedding day. With so many choices and options available, it can be overwhelming. Deepali Vijay Jain, Founder of DiamondXE shared with HT Lifestyle some latest and time-tested diamond jewellery trends and styling tips for the perfect bridal look. (Also read: 5 trendy jewellery essentials every fashionista needs )

Top diamond jewellery trends for brides-to-be

1. Diamond necklace

A diamond necklace complements the bridal outfit's grace and enhances a bride's aura.

- Classic diamond necklaces are an elegant choice that goes well with any outfit.

- Diamond pendant necklaces are a subtle and sophisticated option that adds a touch of sparkle to the neckline.

- Indo-western diamond necklaces are a fusion of traditional and modern designs to create a stunning contrast with the bridal attire.

- Matinee-length or Opera-length necklaces are excellent choices for adding a layered effect.

2. Diamond chokers

Chokers are necklaces that fit snugly around the neck and draw attention to the neckline. Chokers are an amazing accessory to add a touch of royalty and glamour to a bride’s appearance.

3. Diamond earrings and studs

Earrings are a great way to draw attention to a bride’s face and hairstyle and can be matched with the necklace or other jewellery for a coordinated look.

- Statement diamond earrings are large and eye-catching, and add a touch of drama and personality.

- Statement studs are smaller but equally striking. They add a pop of colour and sparkle to the ears.

- Diamond chandelier earrings are dangling earrings that add movement and elegance to your look.

4. Cocktail rings

Cocktail rings are large, bold rings that attract attention to the bride's hands. A fun and fashionable accessory, cocktail rings either match the engagement ring and wedding band or contrast them for a more unconventional look. A cocktail ring can be a statement piece to express the bride’s personality and style.

5. Diamond bangles and bracelets

Bangles and bracelets adorn the wrists and arms, adding significant charm to the bridal ensemble.

- Bangles can be worn in multiples for a stacked effect.

- Sleek diamond bracelets are thin, delicate and add a hint of shine to the wrist.

- Diamond-studded cuff bracelets are wide and rigid, and wrap around the wrist to create a bold and chic look.

Whatever you pick for your wedding, remember to wear it with elan and let the bridal glow shine through.