Who is Alma de la Rosa Flores? Mexican reporter and her cameraman hit by car during live broadcast

A TV reporter and her cameraman had a close brush with death when they were hit by a runaway SUV while reporting live on air. Alma Flores and Cristo Martínez faced a life-threatening situation when a runaway SUV hit them during a live broadcast in Monterrey.

Mexican correspondent Alma de la Rosa Flores was doing a live report from the edge of the busy Morones Prieto Avenue in Monterrey, Nuevo León, on Friday morning when this frightening incident happened.

Mexican journalist and crew escape near-fatal accident In a remarkable turn of events, Flores and cameraman Cristo Martínez were actually informing the public about road hazards following a landslide when they got struck.

The Gamavisión Noticias team had been documenting an earlier incident where a motorcycle rider crashed into a tree.

Flores was also sharing updates about the destruction from a landslide in the Nuevo Repueblo area after heavy rainfall hit the northern Mexican city.

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Shocking video captured during the live broadcast featured Flores positioned next to a toppled tree while vehicles rushed by her on the wet pavement, just a short distance away.