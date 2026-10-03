Who is Alma de la Rosa Flores? Mexican reporter and her cameraman hit by car during live broadcast
Disturbing video captured the moment Alma de la Rosa Flores and her coworker were forcefully thrown against a stone wall when a vehicle struck them head-on.
A TV reporter and her cameraman had a close brush with death when they were hit by a runaway SUV while reporting live on air.
Mexican correspondent Alma de la Rosa Flores was doing a live report from the edge of the busy Morones Prieto Avenue in Monterrey, Nuevo León, on Friday morning when this frightening incident happened.
Mexican journalist and crew escape near-fatal accident
In a remarkable turn of events, Flores and cameraman Cristo Martínez were actually informing the public about road hazards following a landslide when they got struck.
The Gamavisión Noticias team had been documenting an earlier incident where a motorcycle rider crashed into a tree.
Flores was also sharing updates about the destruction from a landslide in the Nuevo Repueblo area after heavy rainfall hit the northern Mexican city.
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Shocking video captured during the live broadcast featured Flores positioned next to a toppled tree while vehicles rushed by her on the wet pavement, just a short distance away.
Within moments, a dark car came into view before it unexpectedly skidded out of control.
The vehicle swerved toward the roadside, started sliding, and spun directly in the direction of the news team. Luckily, she and her camera operator made it through and are doing well in stable condition.
An ambulance transported them to a hospital. Martínez took the worst of the impact, sustaining injuries to his ankle and arm.
Flores, on the other hand, was able to get into the ambulance on her own, even though she'd been hurt pretty badly in the crash.
The seasoned journalist, who's been reporting for 35 years, mentioned that she suffered multiple injuries.
Netizens react
Meanwhile, video of the horrific incident spread like wildfire across social media platforms, with audiences responding in shock and amazement.
“Wow, I'm surprised they've survived. Hope they recover,” one person commented.
“Why did they send the reporter to the middle of a busy road? I can't understand it,” another wrote.
“The good thing is that the reporter avoided a disaster by stopping the car with her hands,” a third user said.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken into custody.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More