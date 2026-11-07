Diwali dessert recipes: Try these 3 healthy homemade sweet recipes, from kesar coconut ladoos to ragi chocolate modaks

Diwali is the season of sweets, and the celebration feels incomplete without something sweet on the plate. But those who are watching their weight, eating healthy or following a diet may feel left out, as most sweets are high in sugar and calories.

But they too can indulge in sweet goodness by making homemade sweets with healthier ingredients.

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Harsh Kedia, Chefpreneur and founder of Cocoa & Katli, shared three healthier dessert recipes for the festive season. He said, "I believe festive eating should be about enjoying food, not restricting yourself. The idea is to make more conscious ingredient choices without taking away the joy, nostalgia and indulgence associated with traditional Indian desserts. A dessert can be thoughtfully made and still taste absolutely delicious.”

The flavours and nostalgia stay the same; you simply swap some ingredients to make the recipe healthier. This way, you don't miss out on the festive season and can enjoy them while also being cautious with your food choices.