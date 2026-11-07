Last-minute Diwali decor: 7 simple ways to refresh your home with things you already own, from ceramic plates to brass centrepieces

Ahead of Diwali, there may still be some corners of your home left undecorated. But decorating your home does not mean you need to go on a last-minute shopping spree or add new pieces to your cart. Instead, take a closer look at the pieces and items you already own. These familiar objects can give your space a festive refresh without an extra trip to the market.

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Rubeena Singh, founder of The Verve Collection, interior stylist and home decorator, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle simple ways to get your home Diwali-ready using everyday objects, flowers, and warm lighting.

According to her, one can create beautiful decorations with items at home, such as a brass bowl, a favourite saree, or a cake stand. To begin with, she recommended, "Start with one colour family, introduce flowers and warm lighting, and give a few familiar corners a thoughtful refresh.” Here's her set of hacks to try out: