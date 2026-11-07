Diwali pet care: Vet shares 4 ways to ease anxiety and keep your furry friends safe, from creating sanctuary to scheduling walks

Dr Deepak Saraswat, head vet at Zigly Pet Care, in an interaction with HT Lifestyle, shared four practical ways to help your pets cope with festive anxiety and keep them safe during the celebrations.

The Diwali season is a joyous time. The festival of light beckons lively celebrations with firecrackers, flashing lights, and guests visiting for get-togethers. But for pets at home, all this can be very stressful, sending them scurrying into a corner, shivering in fear. As a pet parent, it hurts to see your furry friends cower like that. So, ahead of Diwali, you can take a few precautions to help your pets feel safer.

Here is the complete guide, consisting of four steps to create a stress-free environment at home to protect your pets' mental wellbeing:

1. Create a cosy safe zone When the noise gets too intense, pets naturally look for a place to hide. Pick a secluded room in your house and set up a quiet sanctuary. Fill it with things that bring them comfort: their bed, a familiar blanket, favourite toys, and plenty of fresh water.

Be sure to pull the curtains and shut the windows to block out loud pops and harsh bursts of light. 2. Schedule walks carefully and lock doors Even the most confident dog can bolt if caught off guard by a loud bang.

Keep your pets strictly indoors during peak cracker hours, and double-check that all doors, windows, and balcony gates are securely shut.

To avoid scary encounters outside, shift their daily walk routines to earlier, quieter times of the day. 3. Stay nearby and offer comfort Try not to leave them home alone while celebrations are in full swing.

If your dog or cat decides to curl up under a bed or hide in a closet, don’t force them out; let them stay where they feel safe.

Sit close by, speak to them in a soothing, relaxed voice, and offer gentle affection if they seek it. 4. Guard against festive treats and decor Diwali delicacies, especially chocolates, nuts, and rich sweets, are dangerous for animals.

Stick strictly to their usual diet and resist the urge to feed them table scraps.

Keep an eye on your decorations, too.

Unattended diyas, hanging fairy lights, and rangoli powders can lead to accidental burns, electric shocks, or stomach issues if ingested. As a pet parent, in addition to maintaining a stress-free environment, you need to be vigilant and watch for early signs of stress. These signs can vary from one pet to another.

Dr Saraswat added, "Stress looks different in every animal. Some might hide silently, while others will pant heavily, pace around, whine, tremble, or refuse to eat. If you notice your pet acting out of character, don’t scold them; they are just frightened. If their anxiety seems unmanageable, get in touch with your vet. Avoid giving any over-the-counter anti-anxiety meds without a professional prescription.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.