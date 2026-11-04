Give your Diwali menu a nutty twist with 4 recipes, from walnut tikki chaat to sitafal almond basundi
Make festive get-togethers crunchier with savoury and sweet dishes featuring walnuts, pecans, and almonds.
Diwali house parties and get-togethers are in full swing this festive season. Although sweets remain the favourite child of the platter, this time, add some crunch by turning nuts into tasty dishes. Walnuts, pecans, and almonds can do more than serve as a garnish or sit in a bowl for guests to nibble on. Dry fruits are also a popular gifting choice. Utilise them by turning them into savoury dishes. You can try crispy tikkis, add them to pulaos, or add them to creamy desserts for extra flavour.
ALSO READ: Diwali food binge: Cardiologist warns how too much mithai, namkeen and fried food can affect your heart
We have curated four nut-based recipes for this Diwali, from walnut tikki chaat and pecan gucchi pulao to chocolate-peanut butter bites and sitafal almond basundi, to satisfy both sweet and savoury cravings. The curated recipes add variety to your menu.
Here's the set of recipes:
1. Walnut tikki chaat
Recipe by Chef Nehal Karkera on behalf of Chilean Walnuts
Ingredients:
For the walnut tikki
- 150 g boiled, mashed potatoes
- 100 g toasted, crushed Chilean walnuts
- 30 g roasted chana dal powder
- Chopped coriander, green chilli and ginger
- 1 tsp each roasted cumin powder, chaat masala and red chilli powder
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Salt to taste
- Oil for shallow frying
For the chaat
- 150 g sweetened, thick yoghurt
- 40 g tamarind chutney, 30 g green chutney
- 20 g pomegranate arils and 20 g sev
- 10 g toasted, chopped Chilean walnuts
- Chopped coriander, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala and red chilli powder for garnish
- Ginger juliennes for garnish
Method:
- Mix potatoes, walnuts, chana dal powder, herbs, spices, lemon juice and salt.
- Shape into tikkis and shallow-fry until golden and crisp.
- Top with yoghurt, both chutneys, spices, pomegranate, sev, and garnishes.
- Finish with toasted Chilean walnuts and serve.
2. Keto choco peanut butter coconut fat bombs
Recipe by Rahul Kamra, keto coach and founder of Ketorets
Ingredients
- 75 g unsweetened peanut butter
- 30 g dark chocolate (preferably 85% Lindt)
- 2 tbsp stevia
- 30 ml coconut oil
- ½ tsp salt
- 30 g desiccated coconut
Method
- Melt the coconut oil and dark chocolate separately.
- Mix peanut butter, melted chocolate, coconut oil, stevia and salt in a bowl until smooth.
- Refrigerate for 2 hours, until firm.
- Scoop out 1 tbsp of the mixture at a time and roll into small balls.
- Coat each ball with desiccated coconut and place on parchment paper.
- Refrigerate for another 2 hours until set.
3. Pecan gucchi pulao
Ingredients
- 6-8 dried morrels (gucchi), soaked in warm water for 20-25 minutes and drained
- 10-12 American pecan + for garnish
- 1½ cups Basmati rice, soaked for 30 minutes and drained
- 2-3 tbsps ghee
- 1 tsp caraway seeds
- 3-4 green cardamoms
- 5-6 black peppercorns
- 4-5 cloves
- 1-inch cinnamon stick
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 large onions, thinly sliced
- 10-15 saffron strands
- Salt to taste
- 3 cups vegetable stock
- Fresh coriander sprigs for garnish
Method
- Heat ghee in a deep non-stick pan. Add caraway seeds, green cardamoms, black peppercorns, cloves, cinnamon and nay leaves and sauté till fragrant.
- Add onions and sauté till light golden.
- Add American pecan, morrels and mix well.
- Add rice, saffron, salt and sauté for 2-3 minutes.
- Add vegetable stock and allow to boil.
- Lower the heat, cover and cook for 10-15 minutes. Set aside for 10-15 minutes.
- Transfer in a serving plate, garnish with coriander sprigs and serve hot.
4. Sitafal almond basundi
Recipe by Chef Meghna Kamdar on behalf of Australian Almonds
Ingredients
- 2 medium-sized sitafal (custard apples), deseeded, pulp removed
- 1 litre full-cream milk
- ¼ cup condensed milk (or sugar, as per taste)
- 10–15 blanched almonds, peeled and sliced
- Rose petals, for garnish
- Sliced almonds, for garnish
Method
- Remove the seeds from the sitafal and scoop out the pulp.
- Blanch the almonds, remove their skins and slice them thinly.
- In a kadhai, bring the full-cream milk to a boil. Lower the heat to medium and add the condensed milk, stirring continuously. Alternatively, add sugar as per taste.
- Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the milk reduces to half its original quantity.
- Add the sliced almonds, mix well and turn off the heat. Allow the basundi to cool completely.
- Once cooled, gently fold in the chilled sitafal pulp and mix well.
- Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to allow the flavours to blend.
- Garnish with rose petals and sliced almonds before serving chilled.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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