Neurologist shares what to eat for a stronger gut brain axis: From yoghurt, walnuts, turmeric to dark chocolate

The gut-brain axis is commonly referred to when discussing gut wellness. It is a two-way communication which influences each other. If you are anxious, you may experience gut-related issues like diarrhoea, and if gut health is imbalanced, then your mood gets affected.



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To strengthen this two-way network, you need to make healthy dietary choices that nourish your gut bacteria, which in turn positively influence how you think and feel, and vice versa. In other words, let's take a look at the foods that will make gut-brain axis stronger in your system.

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akash Chheda, consultant neurologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, recommended foods to include in your diet across key brain-health areas, from those that support mood-regulating chemicals to ones that help reduce brain inflammation, an alarming precursor to several neurodegenerative diseases in the long term.

1. Foods that improve gut–brain communication The gut-brain axis is important as the digestive system and the brain are interconnected. Healthy gut bacteria help you focus better and improve your mood. The neurologist advised, “People can add Yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and buttermilk to maintain that gut-brain communication.”

2. Foods that boost mood-regulating chemicals The neurologist described that a large portion of serotonin (the feel-good hormone) is actually produced in the gut, so in this case, gut health directly impacts mood, sleep and emotional wellbeing. Dr Chheda recommended eating bananas, nuts, seeds, eggs, and dark chocolate as a healthy gut is key to being happy.

3. Foods that help reduce inflammation Brain inflammation can be reduced by choosing gut-friendly foods. To reduce this inflammation, the doctor recommended anti-inflammatory foods to protect brain health and improve concentration, lowering brain fog.

“Poor gut health can increase inflammation that impacts memory and focus. So, opt for berries, turmeric, leafy greens, walnuts, and fatty fish,” the neurologist said.