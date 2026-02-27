Fortis Vasant Kunj gastroenterologist warns 'never eat these 3 vegetables raw': Can cause diarrhoea, kidney stones

Eggplant contains solanine, a natural toxin also found in green potatoes. When eaten raw, Dr Vatsya shared solanine can trigger nausea and vomiting , severe digestive distress and general malaise: “Third is brinjal (eggplant), which contains solanine toxins that can cause nausea and digestive problems. Cooking neutralises solanine.”

The danger of raw cabbage lies in its potential to harbour tapeworm larvae – Dr Vatsya explained that if these eggs enter the bloodstream through the digestive tract, they can travel to the brain. This leads to a serious condition known as neurocysticercosis, which can cause seizures and other neurological issues, he said. He shared: "Second is cabbage. If tapeworm eggs enter the bloodstream, they can reach your brain and cause serious diseases like neurocysticercosis."

In the video he posted, Dr Vatsya said, "Three vegetables that should never be eaten raw. First is spinach. Spinach contains E coli bacteria and tapeworm eggs that survive even after washing. These can cause stomach pain, diarrhoea, and very serious gastrointestinal infections. Raw spinach also contains oxalates, which increase the risk of kidney stones."

Despite being a salad staple , raw spinach can harbour dangerous pathogens. Dr Vatsya warned that E coli bacteria and tapeworm eggs often cling to the leaves, surviving even a standard wash. Beyond infections, raw spinach is high in oxalates, he shared – when consumed in large quantities without being neutralised by heat, these compounds can significantly increase an individual's risk of developing painful kidney stones.

While the 'raw food ' trend remains popular, a Delhi doctor is urging caution. In a health advisory posted to Instagram on February 26, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a senior gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, identified three specific vegetables that should always hit the stove before they hit your plate. Also read | 4 vegetables you should never eat raw

The solution? The gastroenterologist shared that most of these risks are easily mitigated through basic culinary practices. Thorough cooking or steaming served two vital purposes: heat breaks down solanine in eggplants and reduces oxalate levels in greens, and high temperatures kill bacteria and parasitic eggs that washing alone cannot remove.

He said, "Never eat these three vegetables raw; consume them only in cooked or steamed form. Cooking kills bacteria and makes digestion easier. Eat healthy and be safe." In his caption, Dr Vatsya adds, "Not all vegetables are safest in their raw form. Spinach can carry harmful bacteria and has high oxalates. Cabbage may harbor surface contaminants if not cleaned and cooked properly. Brinjal contains natural compounds like solanine that reduce with cooking. Proper washing and cooking improve safety and digestion. Healthy eating isn’t just about what you eat, it’s about how you prepare it."

By opting for cooked versions of these vegetables, Dr Vatsya noted that people can improve overall digestibility and ensure their 'healthy' meal doesn't result in a trip to the emergency room.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.