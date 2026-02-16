Maryland doctor explains the hidden dangers of meal-prepping rice; shares simple steps to avoid health risks

However, storing cooked rice presents a unique food safety risk that can surprise many people, according to Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine.

Freshly made rice is loaded with carbohydrates and likely to cause a significant spike in blood sugar levels. However, preparing rice early and then freezing it converts the starch into resistant starch, which is a type of fibre. Reheating and eating this lowers the calorie content of the food and keeps blood sugar levels stable.

Rice is one of the easiest foods to cook in bulk for meal prep, and if done properly , it significantly boosts its nutritional value.

Taking to Instagram on February 14, he explained what it is and how to go about meal prepping rice to mitigate the risk.

Risk of meal prepping rice According to Dr Sood, it is a common notion that cooking and reheating rice make the food safe for consumption. However, rice often contains Bacillus cereus spores, which can survive the heat unlike most bacteria.

“If cooked rice is left at room temperature, the spores can germinate, and the bacteria produce toxins directly in the food,” noted the doctor.

While reheating can kill the bacteria, the toxin secreted is likely to remain. As a result, the rice can cause people to be sick if consumed, even though it can look and smell perfectly good. The symptoms usually appear fast, often within 30 minutes to six hours, and are most commonly nausea and vomiting.

The risk while meal-prepping rice increases in the following circumstances:

Rice is cooled slowly or refrigerated late

Rice is allowed to sit outside the refrigerator for more than one to two hours

Rice is stored for several days

Rice is reheated multiple times How to mitigate the risk “Prevention is all about time and temperature,” shared Dr Sood. Following the given steps lowers the risk of meal-prepped rice becoming harmful to health.

Rice should be cooled quickly after being cooked It should be spread into shallow containers and refrigerated within about an hour at 4° C or below The safest window to eat cooked rice is within 24 to 48 hours and reheated once until steaming hot throughout. Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

