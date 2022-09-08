Is it safe to drink raw vegetable juice? Ayurveda expert answers

Having raw diets consisting of uncooked veggies has become quite a rage among fitness enthusiasts. The proponents of such diets claim that raw veggies retain many essential vitamins and minerals that are lost during cooking process and are wonderful for boosting immunity and preventing diseases. This may hold merit but excess of anything is certainly not good and Ayurveda always calls for moderation. (Also read: Daily activities that can reduce risk of chronic diseases)

Winters are approaching and it is the season when green leafy vegetables are abundant and people try to make the most of them by adding them to their diet in every interesting way possible. Some people also like to have raw vegetable juices during this season. But are all of them really healthy and safe? How exactly should you eat green vegetables - by cooking them or eating them in their raw form?

Dr. Dimple Jangda, Ayurveda & Gut Health Coach in her recent Instagram post says that one may be at risk of certain stomach infections or indigestion when consuming excess raw foods.

WHY TOO MUCH OF RAW VEGGIES CAN BE HARMFUL

"Raw foods are harder to digest for the body, when compared to cooked food, which are already broken down by the heat, spices and cooking method. They are more bio available for absorption, and reduce stress on the digestive fire. Some raw foods even contain anti-nutrients that actually block the nutritional absorption of foods altogether. Light cooking is recommended. (Avoid over cooking)," says Dr Jangda.

"If you have been experiencing symptoms such as nausea, fatigue, dizziness, bloating, diarrhea or IBS then your body is talking to you. Ayurveda does not recommend consuming large amounts of raw foods or cold foods because they are home to parasites that cannot be destroyed by just washing them," adds the expert.

RIGHT WAY OF HAVING GREEN VEGGIES

Dr Jangda says one can mildly steam them, boil them, or cook them with some spices to aid the digestive process instead. She says while people argue that one may lose some nutrients in the cooking process, but they are no use to your system if you can't digest it.

"The easiest way to prepare greens is to cook them, steam them, sauté in oil or ghee with spices for a few minutes. You can also cook chopped leaves in your dal, soups, grains or with other vegetables. Avoid cooking greens in aluminium or copper pans," says the nutritionist.

RAW VEGGIES TO AVOID

1. Raw Spinach, chard, cauliflower contain oxalates that can worsen or create kidney stones and can also block iron, calcium absorption, when eaten in large amounts.

2. Raw kale contain Goitrogens that can affect thyroid function in large amounts

3. Raw cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage, broccoli in large amounts can disrupt the thyroid gland.

4. Raw kale or bok choy may cause bloating for some people when consumed raw.

SAFE VEGGIES THAT CAN BE JUICED

Carrots, Beets, Cucumbers, Celery, Wheatgrass, Ginger, parsley and Cilantro. Remember to add a pinch of salt to prevent bloating and burps.

