How to break 14–16-hour fast: Dietitian shares what to eat and why balanced diet helps

Intermittent fasting is a popular eating pattern that may help you maintain a calorie deficit by alternating between periods of eating and fasting.

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Much of the focus is on the eating and fasting windows: when should you begin fasting, and for how long? Common schedules include 16:8 and 14:10, where you go without food for 16 or 14 hours, respectively. But when it is time to break your fast, what should you eat to support your efforts?

Understanding the nutritional needs of your body can help you make the most of your fasting routine, as poor food choices and excess calorie intake during your eating window may undermine your efforts. Renu Puri, co-founder and head dietician at Niwi.ai, shared the essentials you need to know, addressing common doubts about what to eat after a fast. Some of the principles may also apply to those observing religious fasts, depending on the duration and dietary restrictions involved.

We posed questions that address common doubts surrounding intermittent fasting, especially the ones with long fasting windows. Here's the guide covering an exhaustive list of questions that the dietitian answered for us:

When do you need to eat after breaking fast? The dietitian shared that you do not need to rush to eat immediately after a 14-16 hour fast or reach for foods that provide quick energy.

You can have water, plain tea, or black coffee before breakfast or your first meal after the fast, depending on your fasting routine.

Do you need special foods or detox drinks to break a fast? Renu ruled out the need for any special food or detox drink, unless there is a specific dietary need for someone with a health problem. Regular food works fine.