Diwali burn first aid: Surgeon shares the 20-minute rule, mistakes to avoid and why you should avoid ice

Fireworks, candles, and diyas illuminate homes and brighten the Diwali festivities, celebrating the triumph of light over darkness. But amid the celebrations, fires may happen suddenly, whether when handling a candle, lighting a diya or setting off fireworks. Knowing how to respond immediately, what to avoid applying to the affected area and when to get help is essential.

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Dr Anupam Golash, consultant in plastic and reconstructive surgery at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata, shared first-aid steps for burns, common mistakes to avoid and warning signs that need medical attention.

Highlighting the initial responses that may be ineffective, the surgeon shared, "The immediate instinct may be to reach for ice or apply something from the medicine cabinet. Both reactions can be unhelpful. The first priority is to cool the injured skin and prevent further damage.”

What to do for the first 20 minutes? The surgeon emphasised that cooling the affected area is the first step of burn care.

He said,“The recommended first step is to hold the burned area under cool, running tap water for 20 minutes. This helps bring down the temperature of the affected tissue and limits the injury from progressing. Water should be cool, not icy. Even if the pain begins to ease before the 20 minutes are up, continue cooling for the full duration.”

To help prevent further tissue damage, cool the burn under cool, running water. Hacks such as applying toothpaste may worsen the damage.

How should you remove jewellery or clothing near a burn and cover the affected area safely? The next step is to remove rings, watches and nearby clothing before swelling develops after a burn. Dr Golash cautioned against pulling away fabric that has stuck to the skin. He added, "Cover the burn loosely with a clean, non-fluffy dressing or a layer of cling film placed over it. Cling film should never be wrapped tightly around a limb.”