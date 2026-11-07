Scrolling, oversleeping or overworking: Psychiatrist shares signs of avoidant coping and 3 ways to break the cycle

Whenever people experience turbulent emotions and feel distressed, they resort to coping mechanisms, such as oversleeping or scrolling, as a way to avoid or escape uncomfortable feelings. In lay terms, these can serve as distractions. But coping with emotional distress in these ways does not necessarily mean they will feel better; in fact, if left untreated, they worsen. ALSO READ: Are you relying on AI chatbots for emotional support? Expert explains the risks of dependence and its impact on mental health As per a report by mental health organisation Amaha, published on October 10, 2026, 82.7 percent of respondents starting care reported avoidant coping behaviours, such as excessive screen time, overworking, and oversleeping. 43 percent mentioned resorting to strategies like exercise or journaling. Additionally, many delayed reaching out for professional help; 53 percent had lived with their concerns for over a year before seeking medical care. And those who described themselves as stressed were later diagnosed with depression. Some also experienced thoughts of self-harm. It goes on to demonstrate that distracting yourself from emotional distress may therefore not be enough. The habits you turn to may lessen the hurt, but the relief is only temporary, and relying on them can get you trapped in an unhealthy pattern. We asked psychiatrist Dr Amit Malik, founder and CEO of Amaha Health, a few questions about avoidant coping: what it means, how someone can tell if their habits are unhealthy and practical ways to break the cycle. Why do people turn to excessive scrolling, oversleeping or overworking to cope with emotional distress?

Oversleeping is also a coping mechanism. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

Describing the appeal of temporary relief, the psychiatrist said, "People often reach for these habits because they offer some relief from feelings that are hard to handle. Scrolling can distract us from worry. Staying in bed can postpone a day that feels overwhelming. Work can provide structure and a sense of control when other parts of life feel uncertain.” In simple terms, avoidant coping is a way to distract yourself from uncomfortable thoughts or feelings. If you are hurt, you may brood over something and feel worse. Turning to a habit creates temporary relief, and you are more likely to repeat it. Dr Malik warned that you should not leave the underlying issues unaddressed. Acknowledging the hurt can be a starting point, but you do not have to address it all at once. Emphasising the value of taking a break, the psychiatrist advised, "Taking a break can be healthy. We do not have to confront every painful feeling immediately. The concern is when temporary escape becomes a pattern that is making everyday life harder.” How can someone tell when these everyday habits have become unhealthy coping mechanisms?

A person with long working hours may cope by returning home to scroll and postpone sleep in order to get even a morsel of 'me-time.' (Shutterstock)

Identifying the behaviour is essential. To help with this, Dr Malik suggested asking yourself a useful question: ‘After this, do I feel more able to deal with my day, or am I putting something off again?’ “Warning signs include repeatedly intending to stop scrolling but continuing late into the night, spending more time in bed while withdrawing from people, or feeling unable to stop working even when sleep and relationships are suffering," he mentioned some warning signs. How do you stay vigilant? You do so by monitoring your behaviour, looking for patterns and noticing how difficult it is to cut back on the habit. But when observing these behaviours, you also need to be mindful of the context to avoid mislabelling or misidentifying them. Describing how circumstances can differ, the psychiatrist added, "Long working hours may reflect financial pressure or unreasonable demands. Increased sleep can reflect depression, medication effects or a sleep disorder. A persistent change in sleep, or sleepiness that disrupts daily life, deserves medical assessment. We need to understand what is driving the behaviour before labelling it avoidance.” What are three practical ways to break the cycle of avoidant coping, and when should someone seek professional help?

Going out for walks helps. (Unsplash)