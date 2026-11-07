Camera Rowling: What did it take to translate the Harry Potter magic into movies?

What did it take to bring the wizarding world to life on screen? From a meticulous map of Hogwarts and Hogsmeade drawn by JK Rowling to nearly-600 sets crafted over the course of 10 years, take a look. * Harry, then and now: The search for the boy wizard began before Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) had a director attached. The team reportedly went through 1,000 audition tapes, and hundreds of callbacks. Then producer David Heyman ran into Daniel Radcliffe, aged 10, at a theatre. The child had already starred in the BBC adaptation of David Copperfield (1999) and made his film debut in The Tailor of Panama (2001). Director Chris Columbus saw a clip of him as Copperfield and was sold. Radcliffe’s parents were initially unsure about committing to a franchise of this scale, but agreed to a screen test. The films would upend his life in a range of ways. The level of fame he immediately gained made staying in school unfeasible; he faced intense attention and some hostility, when he tried it. Instead, he studied on set with private tutors. Playing the boy wizard until he was 21 likely contributed to the dramatic break from fantasy fiction that followed, as he shrugged off the cloak and went avant-garde instead. Now 37, Radcliffe has talked about how his earnings from the films mean he doesn’t have to work. This leaves him free to pick only projects that fascinate him. These have included a Broadway musical for which he won a Tony award; a role as a flatulent corpse; and a turn as Weird Al Yankovic, in a 2022 biopic that won him a BAFTA nomination and a Critics’ Choice Award.

Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson as Ron, Harry and Hermione.

* The golden trio: Amid a country-wide search in the UK, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint found their way into the Harry Potter films in arcs that rather mirror their characters’ stories. Watson, then nine, had no professional acting experience. It was her school’s theatre teacher who suggested she submit an entry. Grint, an ardent fan of the books and desperate to stand out, sent in a rap-video audition tape that pleaded: “Hello there my name is Rupert Grint / I hope you like this and don’t think I stink.” Watson has since shone in films such as Little Women (2019), The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), My Week with Marilyn (2011), and the live-action musical Beauty and the Beast (2017). She pursued creative writing at Oxford university and has become a globally recognised advocate of women’s rights, climate action, and sustainable fashion. Since the films, Grint has explored far-darker roles, including in the psychological horror series Servant (2019-2023) and this year’s horror release Nightborn. Now a father of two, he is set to play Ron Weasley again next year, in a Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, set 19 years after the last book. * Recreating the magic: Despite the scale of the books, sets, rather than green screens, were used as extensively as possible, in the making of the films. Several scenes set within Hogwarts, for instance, were shot in cathedrals and castles across England and Scotland. Exterior shots zoomed in on an intricately detailed scale model, 50 ft wide, that featured real electric lights in the hallways, lanterns and torches; real gravel and plants; miniature trees, even greenhouses, an owlery and a boathouse. The model was updated through the making of the films, and is now part of the Making of Harry Potter Warner Bros Studio Tour in London.

The Diagon Alley set now part of the Warner Bros Studio Tour in London. (Shutterstock)