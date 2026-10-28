5 breathing techniques to try when stress makes it hard to focus, from box breathing to the 4-7-8 technique

Every day, you encounter high-pressure moments, whether it is a looming deadline, an awkward conversation, or an incident that leaves you feeling very stressed.

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When you feel overwhelmed, breathing techniques can aid in regaining focus and concentrating on your work.

There are several types of breathing exercises that may help you manage different stressful situations, from calming your nerves before a big presentation to tackling exam stress.

What are the different breathwork techniques you can add to your routine? Mugdha Pradhan, functional medicine practitioner,certified breathwork practitioner and founder and CEO of iThrive, a functional health company, shared five breathing techniques that may help manage stress and reinforce focus.

Explaining that stressful situations can trigger the body's fight-or-flight response, she highlighted the value of breathing techniques. She added, "Breathing becomes very shallow, the heart drastically races, and the mind feels overwhelmed. In such situations, one of the quickest ways to calm the nervous system is through conscious breathing. Your breath directly signals safety to the brain, and eventually it helps the body move back into a calmer, regulated state.”