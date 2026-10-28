Start your day with less stress: Yoga poses, breathing exercises and morning habits that can help

A morning wellness routine can help you start the day on a steadier note, with a calmer mind and a body that feels ready for the work that lies ahead. With the day already so jam-packed with so much work, mornings give you a small window to make time for yourself.

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During this time, it may feel instinctive to reach for your phone to check notifications. Break free from this habit, as you have the rest of the day for that. Instead, carve out time for yourself. If you want to begin the day on a slow yet intentional note, try yoga.

Let's explore what an intentional and calming morning routine can look like, with insights from Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga and spiritual leader and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa.

What is the first thing to do when you wake up? Your day begins with your phone as you switch off your alarm, but that is where you should stop. Don't begin doomscrolling! The expert recommended expressing gratitude when you wake up.

Describing the early morning gratitude process, he said, “Before getting out of bed, spend a minute being thankful. It could be for your health, your family, the people around you, or simply the opportunity to experience another day. Sit comfortably, close your eyes, and take a few natural breaths. Think of three things you are grateful for. Instead of immediately worrying about everything that needs to be done, decide how you would like to approach the day.”