Sadhguru on Kundalini Yoga: Why he calls it the most potent form of yoga

Kundalini Yoga has drawn attention among people exploring meditation, yoga and spiritual growth. But Sadhguru says this practice requires more than curiosity. In an article published on the Isha Foundation website, he describes Kundalini Yoga as the most potent and dangerous form of yoga because of the power it seeks to work with.

If you want to understand why this ancient yogic practice holds such significance, Sadhguru's explanation offers a starting point. He also stresses the importance of preparation and guidance rather than attempting advanced techniques on your own.

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What is Kundalini Yoga according to Sadhguru? In yogic traditions, Kundalini refers to an inner energy that remains largely unrealised. Sadhguru describes it as a source of potential within a person. He uses the image of a coiled snake to explain how this energy remains unnoticed until it moves.

According to his teachings, Kundalini Yoga aims to work with this energy through a structured yogic process. These ideas belong to spiritual philosophy and do not establish that the body contains a measurable energy system of this kind.

Why does Sadhguru call Kundalini Yoga the most potent form of yoga? Sadhguru links the practice's potency to its aim of expanding human perception and moving beyond perceived limitations. In his view, Kundalini Yoga seeks to work with a deeper level of human potential than ordinary physical exercise.

He compares this power to electricity. Electricity can support everyday life, but people must handle it carefully. In the same way, he argues that practitioners should approach Kundalini Yoga with discipline and proper instruction.

His description reflects his own yogic teachings, rather than an independently established ranking of yoga practices.