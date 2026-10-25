This year, Sharad Purnima falls on October 25, according to the Hindu almanac. Also known as Kojagari Purnima, the Hindu festival marks the full Moon in the month of Ashwin and holds special significance in Hindu traditions. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, offer prayers and prepare kheer as part of the celebrations. Sharad Purnima 2026: When is it, exact timings, and what is the spiritual meaning? (Freepik)

According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima tithi begins at 11:55 AM on October 25 and ends at 9:41 AM on October 26, 2026 IST. The festival also carries spiritual meaning with prosperity, gratitude and Lord Krishna's Maha Raas.

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Sharad Purnima 2026 date and exact timings The October Full Moon or Sharad Purnima falls on October 25 this year. If you plan to observe the festival, check the local Panchang for timings in your city, as lunar dates and auspicious periods can vary by location.

According to Drik Panchang, key timings for India are:

Sharad Purnima 2026: October 25

Purnima tithi begins: 11:55 AM IST on October 25

Purnima tithi ends: 9:41 AM IST on October 26 What is the spiritual meaning of Sharad Purnima in 2026? Sharad Purnima represents devotion, prosperity and spiritual reflection in Hindu traditions. Many devotees associate the full Moon with calmness, completeness and the opportunity to pause and reflect on their lives.

The festival also connects with the belief that the Moon's rays carry amrit, or divine nectar, on this night. This is a religious belief, not a scientifically established effect of moonlight.

For many families, the occasion offers a chance to express gratitude, pray for well-being and spend time with loved ones.

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What is the significance of Sharad Purnima in 2026? Many communities observe Sharad Purnima as Kojagari Purnima and worship Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth and prosperity according to Hindu traditions.

On the day of Kojagori Purnima, devotees may light lamps, offer prayers and keep a night vigil. Customs vary across regions and households, so you can follow the practices observed by your family or community.

What rituals and traditions to follow on Sharad Purnima? Preparing kheer, a sweet rice pudding, is one of the best-known Sharad Purnima traditions. Some families place the prepared dish under the October Full Moon as part of their observance, then offer it as prasad.

The practice reflects the traditional belief that moonlight on Sharad Purnima carries special spiritual significance. If you observe this custom, keep the food covered and protect it from insects and outdoor contamination.

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How is Lord Krishna's Maha Raas related to the Sharad Purnima? Sharad Purnima also holds significance for devotees of Lord Krishna. In the Braj tradition, people remember the Maha Raas, the divine dance associated with Krishna and the gopis, on this full Moon night.

The story represents divine love and devotion within the Hindu religious tradition. Devotees may mark the occasion through prayer, devotional songs, temple visits and readings of Krishna's stories.

Sharad Purnima is a religious and cultural observance, and practices differ across regions. You do not need to follow every ritual to use the occasion as a moment for prayer, reflection and gratitude.