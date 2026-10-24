Why is the October Full Moon called the Hunter Moon? How does it differ from the Harvest Moon
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Hunter’s Moon follows the Harvest Moon. Keep reading to find the difference between the Hunter and the Harvest Moon.
October’s Full Moon has a name rooted in autumn traditions, but Western astrology gives it another name, the Hunter’s Moon. The October 2026 full Moon falls in Taurus, opposite the Sun in Scorpio. Astrologers associate this pairing with money, security, relationships and personal values.
The Moon reaches its peak on October 26, 2026, at 12:11 a.m. EDT, according to Time and Date. Here is why the Moon gets its name and what its astrological symbolism means.
Why is October’s Full Moon called the Hunter’s Moon?
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Hunter’s Moon follows the Harvest Moon. Historically, people hunted and preserved meat during autumn to prepare for winter.
After farmers cleared their fields, hunters could spot animals more easily. The Moon’s light also helped people continue outdoor activities after sunset. Timeanddate explains that the name reflects these seasonal traditions in the Northern Hemisphere.
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Hunter’s Moon vs Harvest Moon: What is the difference?
The Harvest Moon is the Full Moon closest to the September equinox, while the Hunter’s Moon is the next Full Moon. According to the Old Farmer's Almanack, the Harvest Moon can occasionally fall in October, depending on the lunar calendar.
The Harvest Moon traditionally helped farmers gather crops after sunset. The Hunter’s Moon became associated with hunting and preparing food for winter. Both names reflect seasonal customs rather than different types of Moon.
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What does the October Hunter Moon mean in astrology?
In Western astrology, Taurus represents stability, comfort, money and personal values. Scorpio, where the Sun sits during this full Moon, is associated with emotional depth, intimacy and shared resources.
The Taurus full Moon offers an opportunity to reflect on abundance, self-worth and your relationship with money. You can use these themes to ask whether you value your skills, feel secure in your relationships and make choices that support your goals.
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What does the Taurus and Scorpio full Moon mean for you?
This astrological pairing encourages you to examine the balance between holding on to security and accepting change. You might review your spending habits, reconsider a personal commitment or think about what gives you a sense of stability.
Rather than treating a horoscope as a prediction, use these themes as prompts for reflection. Your decisions should still depend on your circumstances and reliable information.
When should you watch the Hunter’s Moon in October 2026?
The full Moon peaks shortly after midnight in the eastern United States on October 26. For many US viewers, the evening of October 25 offers a good opportunity to watch moonrise
You do not need a telescope to enjoy the Moon. Look up around sunset and watch it rise above the horizon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More