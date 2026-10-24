When is the Full moon in October? Know it's peak time in the US and what astrology says

The October 2026 full Moon, known as the Hunter’s Moon, will light up the night sky on October 25 and 26. The Moon reaches its peak just after midnight in the eastern United States, while skywatchers in India can catch the full Moon phase on Monday morning. October Hunter Moon 2026 date, timings and astrological significance. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

According to Time and date, the full Moon peaks on October 26 at 12:11 am IDT.

Also Read Hunter Moon 2026: What Western astrology says about abundance and self-worth, according to an astrologer

What are the timings of the October Hunter Moon in the US Here is when the October full Moon reaches its peak in different time zones in the US.

Eastern Time: Monday, October 26, at 12:11 am.

US Central Time: Sunday, October 25, at 11:11 pm.

US Mountain Time: Sunday, October 25, at 10:11 pm.

US Pacific Time: Sunday, October 25, at 9:11 pm. Why is October’s full Moon called the Hunter Moon? According to Time and Date, the name comes from the Northern Hemisphere’s autumn hunting season, when people prepared food supplies for winter.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac recommends watching the Moon rise on Sunday evening, October 25. Find a spot with a clear view of the eastern horizon around sunset.

What does astrology say about the October Hunter Moon? In Western astrology, the October full Moon falls in Taurus, opposite the Sun in Scorpio. Astrologers associate Taurus with money, security and personal values.

In a recent post on Instagram, astrologer Judy Tsafir linked the Taurus full Moon with abundance, self-worth and the beliefs that shape your relationship with money. You can use this theme to reflect on your priorities and how you value your skills.

Also Read Hunter Moon 2026: What Western astrology says about abundance and self-worth, according to an astrologer

What should you know before watching the Hunter’s Moon? You do not need a telescope to enjoy the full Moon. Look toward the eastern horizon around sunset and allow your eyes to adjust to the night sky.

Remember that the Moon’s peak marks an exact astronomical moment, but its appearance depends on your location and local viewing conditions.