With discrepancies flagged in the Pune forest division’s ₹12.68-crore Miyawaki plantation project spread across 68 hectares such as little or no plantations on the ground; signboards standing amid saplings that have dried up or died; and expenditure records showing funds spent on the same day that they were received; questions are being raised over the manner in which public money was spent, and whether or not work exists beyond the official records. Questions are being raised over the manner in which public money was spent, and whether or not work exists beyond the official records. (HT PHOTO)

The office of the deputy conservator of forests, Pune forest division, said that suspended office superintendent Jalindar Patil had raised a complaint about the project around four months ago. Subsequently, a detailed inquiry had been carried out and a report based on actual site conditions had been submitted to the senior officials. On its part, the department had maintained that the approved estimates covered three years, with first-year plantation work underway in 2026-27. Replanting and maintenance were also included in the project.

“Merely because payments were made towards the end of the financial year, it cannot be concluded that the work was not carried out or that the entire expenditure was irregular,” the department had said.

On Thursday, Akshay Jain, president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress, alleged financial and procedural irregularities in the project and demanded an independent inquiry. Youth Congress members Bhushan Ranbhare and Prasanna More were also present.

Jain said that visits to several plantation sites revealed a stark contrast between the claims made in the project records and the actual condition on the ground. While signboards announced Miyawaki plantations, several locations had little or no visible plantations, and many saplings at other sites had allegedly dried up or died.

Citing official documents, Jain questioned how approvals for new works had been granted on March 24 and 28 while the funds received on March 31 were shown as fully spent on the same day. He also flagged discrepancies in the project timeline. Records showed pre-monsoon activities being completed between January and March, whereas newspaper reports placed the felling of Gliricidia trees at Vetal Tekdi in May. Jain sought disclosure of permissions and records related to the tree felling. “Forests are being created on paper in Pune, while trees are being felled on the ground. At several locations, there is no forest — only signboards announcing a plantation project,” Jain said.

The expenditure pattern has also come under scrutiny. Jain raised questions over the ₹6 crore spent on fertilisers and ₹2 crore on cocopeat, alleging that records showed these materials as being used in January, although their purchases were recorded only in February and March. He also sought an explanation for around ₹3 crore spent on JCB excavation and ₹60 lakh on labour charges.

The delegation demanded an independent financial audit and technical inspection of all 68 hectares, along with public disclosure of tenders, bills, supply records, measurement books and plantation survival data.

On its part, the forest department denied any irregularities, saying that the project was planned to address rising temperatures, environmental imbalance, and decreasing green cover; along with protecting urban biodiversity. The work included site preparation, soil improvement, application of organic manure, procurement of saplings, plantation and subsequent maintenance.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, forest minister Ganesh Naik said, “The allegations are serious. We will direct the Pune forest department to submit a report on the plantation work carried out across the 12 hills. If any officials are found guilty, strict action will be taken against them.”