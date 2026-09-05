Doomscrolling before bed every night? Neurologist warns it may leave you mentally foggy

Doomscrolling has become the new normal in this day and age of screens. Your fingers constantly swipe and scroll as you wade through a relentless stream of information, switching between war updates and cat memes within seconds. The range of content you are exposed to may be vast, but the brain rarely gets enough time to process it, recover, or truly switch off.



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Listen to a specialist on what to do about it. Dr Sreelaksmi N, consultant neurologist and epileptologist at SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim, a Fortis Associate in Mumbai, described how doomscrolling affects brain health and shared practical ways to break the habit.

How does doomscrolling cause brain fog? Doomscrolling can affect both your brain chemistry and physiology. Its impact may be extensive, as Dr Sreelakshmi cautioned, "Too much doomscrolling also interferes with the brain’s capacity to recharge itself.” The brain is constantly processing information, making adequate downtime essential for it to rest and recover.

So, how is the brain's ability to recharge disrupted? Dr Sreelakshmi explained, "Exposure to blue light during night-time scrolling decreases the production of melatonin, leading to poor sleeping habits. Sleep deprivation is linked to poor memory function, poor decision-making capabilities, mood instability, and cognitive dysfunction in general. Many people observe that they have become forgetful and irritable, even after spending many hours consuming information.”

Late-night doomscrolling can create a vicious cycle. Distressing content keeps the brain alert, and blue light exposure disrupts melatonin production and affects sleep quality. Without adequate sleep, you may wake up feeling mentally exhausted, irritable, and forgetful.