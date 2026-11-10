Ditch the heavy jhumkas: Why kaanphool is the coolest festive accessory you need!

If you are tired of heavy jhumkas pulling at your earlobes by the end of every card party or wedding function, there is an easier way to make a statement this festive season: kaanphools aka ear cuffs.

When the festivities get packed and you end up tying your hair back in a bun or tucking it behind your ears to stay comfortable, a detailed ear cuff fills that space perfectly.

It adds a clean, elevated look to traditional wear without adding heavy weight, which is why actors like Shanaya Kapoor, Yami Gautam Dhar and many others have both been spotted sporting them recently.