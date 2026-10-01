Fibre making you gassy and bloated? Try these low-FODMAP, high-fibre options that are easier on the stomach

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestive, liver, pancreatic and nutritional health, has shared a list of high-fibre foods that are less likely to trigger bloating , particularly for people with sensitive stomachs. In an Instagram video shared on September 27, the gastroenterologist suggests, “If you’re trying to increase fibre but every high-fibre food seems to leave you gassy, bloated, or uncomfortable, start with lower-FODMAP fibre options.”

Trying to add more fibre to your diet but find yourself feeling gassy, bloated and uncomfortable every time you do? While fibre is an important part of a healthy diet, some fibre-rich foods can be harder on a sensitive gut than others. If digestive discomfort is making it difficult to meet your daily fibre needs, certain lower-FODMAP options may be easier to tolerate.

What are FODMAPs? FODMAP stands for Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols, which are a group of short-chain carbohydrates and sugar alcohols that the small intestine absorbs poorly. According to Cleveland Clinic, these specific types of sugars pull water into your digestive tract and get fermented by gut bacteria, leading to gas, bloating, stomach pain, and diarrhoea.

Low-FODMAP fibre options Dr Salhab lists the following high-fibre foods that are comparatively lower in FODMAPs:

Popcorn Chia seeds with yoghurt Passion fruit Pineapple Flax seeds Oats Kiwi fruit Dragon fruit Raspberries Blueberries Why do they work? Dr Salhab points out that high-FODMAP sources of fibre can trigger gas, bloating and digestive discomfort, particularly in people with sensitive stomachs. The fibre-rich options listed above may therefore be gentler on the gut and easier to digest.

He explains, “Foods like blueberries, raspberries, chia seeds, and plain popcorn can all be relatively low in FODMAPs in appropriate portions, which means they contain fewer of the highly fermentable carbohydrates that can trigger gas and bloating in some people. That can make them easier options if you have IBS, a sensitive gut, or you’re trying to fibremaxx without feeling completely blown up afterward.”

Portion size still matters While these high-fibre options are lower in FODMAPs and may be gentler on the gut, that does not mean they won’t be fermented by gut bacteria. Portion size still matters, and how well you tolerate these foods ultimately depends on your individual digestive system.

Dr Salhab emphasises, “Just remember that low-FODMAP does not mean zero fermentation, and portion size matters. Your gut bacteria still ferment fibre, and everyone’s tolerance is different. So no, this isn’t a perfect list, and some of these foods may still bother you while others work great. They’re simply good fibre options to experiment with if bloating usually gets in the way of eating more fibre.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions.