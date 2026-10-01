International Coffee Day 2026: Try these 4 creative coffee recipes with orange juice, coconut, spice and basil at home

International Coffee Day 2026: Coffee lovers rejoice! On International Coffee Day, October 1, celebrate your love for homemade brews with an upgrade. There's so much more to coffee than your usual staple recipe. You can brew coffee in countless ways to prepare and enjoy it. Homemade coffee can feel mundane after a point, tempting you to turn to cafe menus. But what if you could give your coffee a cafe-style twist at home with a little experimentation?

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You don't have to be a caffeine purist! You can be playful and experiment with a whole range of flavours beyond your usual brew. So, we asked a culinary expert to share some unconventional coffee recipes.

Ankur Soni, Director of Food and Beverage at The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary, recommended four coffee recipes that pair coffee with unexpected ingredients, such as orange juice, coconut water and fresh basil. Soda and tonic water add fizz to some of the recipes.

This Coffee Day, channel your inner barista and experiment with your home coffee menu!

Here are the recipes: