Still waiting for an apology from your ex? Clinical psychologist shares 4 ways to find closure without hearing ‘sorry’

When the relationship ends on an unresolved note, with no open dialogue, especially when your partner owes you an apology, as you walk away, there is a compulsive urge to keep waiting to see if they regret it and feel guilty enough to say sorry. The word ‘sorry’ may be overrated, but sometimes a simple apology is enough to placate you and soothe your grief and ease your baggage, that maybe you too mattered. This expectation then drives you towards checking your phone or cherry-picking the good moments and conversations, keeping your fingers crossed that they understand someday how their actions affected you. ALSO READ: What to do in the first week after a breakup? Psychologist shares 5 grounding tips to begin your healing journey But what if the expected apology never comes? Does that mean your closure has to stall? Wanting accountability is understandable, but your healing journey should not have to depend on your ex's willingness to offer it. A painful breakup, especially one that did not end on an amicable note, can take a heavy toll on your mental health, and waiting indefinitely for an apology may prolong your distress. Finding your own sense of closure is what you require to move forward. What does closure look like from a mental health perspective, and how can you begin to find it? We asked a professional who clarified this common relationship doubt. Pooja Kulkarni, clinical psychologist at Maarga Mind Care in Bangalore, weighed in on accountability after a relationship ends and shared practical steps you can take to find your own sense of closure without hearing ‘sorry.’ Why do so many people still await an apology after a relationship ends?

Don't be glued to your phone in anticipation of an accountability that will never come. (Picture credit: Freepik)

What exactly is in an apology? To those outside the relationship, it may seem trivial, but to the person in it, it means so much more. The psychologist described the meaning behind the anticipation of an apology: "An apology is the missing link when a relationship fails. It might be necessary to know there will be some acknowledgment of the pain, an explanation of what happened, or even the importance of that experience.” In simple words, it is a sense of validation that the relationship mattered to the other person too. But Pooja also argued that one needs to dispel the belief that closure needs to come from that one ‘last discussion’ with an ex. An apology also acts as a temporary comforting buffer as one undergoes painful emotions after a breakup. Pooja noted that this period can invoke feelings of sadness, reminiscing about the past, experiencing loneliness, and causing a disruption in one's daily routine. But the expert asserted again that accountability is not enough to guarantee an emotional recovery. 4 ways to move towards closure without waiting for an apology

Writing unsent letters to ex helps! (Picture credit: Freepik)