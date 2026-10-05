Is your forgetfulness a red flag? Neurologist warns of these signs that should never be ignored

Forgetting an appointment, misplacing household items, or briefly struggling to recall a familiar name can happen to anyone. Such incidents, particularly with advancing age, do not automatically indicate a serious neurological disorder. However, doctors say that repeated changes in memory and thinking abilities should not be dismissed when they begin to affect a person’s routine and independence. Human-brain By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

“The key concern is not an isolated episode of forgetfulness but a consistent change in a person's cognitive functioning,” Dr Kapil Agrawal, Director and HOD, Neurology, Shalby International Hospital, tells Health Shots.

What are the responsibilities of caregivers? One important aspect doctors look for is a person's ability to manage familiar responsibilities. Difficulties with household activities, managing medicines or finances, preparing a routine meal, following a familiar schedule, or navigating places that were previously well known may indicate that the problem requires closer evaluation.

How does memory change with age? Changes in recent memory can also be an early feature of Alzheimer’s disease. A person may have difficulty recalling a conversation from earlier in the day, repeat questions, or fail to retain information discussed recently. These changes may become more noticeable to family members who interact with the person regularly.

What are the signs of cognitive decline? Confusion about dates, time, or surroundings can be another warning sign. In some cases, an individual may become uncertain about where they are or have difficulty finding their way in a familiar environment. These changes are especially important when they are new and happen repeatedly.

How do I know if I have cognitive issues? At the same time, doctors emphasize that memory problems have several possible causes. Certain medical conditions, medicines and other forms of cognitive impairment can also affect memory, concentration and thinking. So occasional forgetfulness does not mean a person has Alzheimer’s disease.

“Early evaluation can also help identify other treatable causes of cognitive difficulties,” said Dr Agrawal.

While some memory changes can occur with age, dementia should not be considered an inevitable part of growing older. Families should watch for persistent changes in behavior or daily functioning rather than focusing on isolated incidents. Seeking medical advice when a clear pattern develops can help identify the cause and plan appropriate care early.