GharWaliDiwali in the Capital: How communities in Delhi-NCR are bringing strangers together this festive season

Mithai, music and Indian outfits are familiar in a festive setting. But now, the guest list comes with introductions. Ahead of Diwali, residents of Delhi-NCR are signing up for community gatherings where they can arrive alone or bring a friend and spend the evening with people they haven’t met before. Organisers are equally excited fielding requests from newcomers to the Capital as those missing home are keen to join groups and meet new acquaintances. Their plans range from a 30-person get-together to a villa party, with each host bringing a spin on #GharwaliDiwali. From women-only melas to villa parties, here is what's on the cards for Delhi-NCR communities organising Diwali parties for strangers.

From women-only get-togethers and queer community celebrations to ragers through the night, with introductions, games and performances to help guests get acquainted, here’s what’s on the cards for those wanting an intimate festive celebration. It’s like a homecoming of sorts, but amid strangers. For example, Khushi Ghai received requests for ForTheFew’s Diwali Sosha, including one from a man who runs an automobile business in Canada. Returning to India after a long time, he told her he hadn’t celebrated Diwali the traditional Indian way in years and wanted to feel at home again.

Ghai, who runs the community on her own, says the event held on October 24 at Kailash Colony drew more than 500 sign-ups through its invitation request form. She personally reviewed applications and addressed prospective guests’ concerns about attending solo. “The ethnic dress code, traditional sweets, and Bollywood DJ brought that familiar, festive Diwali feeling, even for those who were away from home,” she says. The programme included tambola, mithai pop-ups, and face- and hair-bedazzling.