Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.
Gurugram seals 3 pollution testing centres, blocks login IDs of 12 over irregularities
Inspections found faulty pollution-testing machines at three centres and missing records and rate lists at nine others across Gurugram.
The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has taken action against 12 Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres in Gurugram after inspections found irregularities, including faulty testing equipment and failure to maintain mandatory records. The authority has blocked the login credentials of all 12 centres and sealed operations at three, officials said.
The three centres whose operations have been sealed are located in Badshahpur, Sohna Road and Delhi-Jaipur Road. Officials said they would not be allowed to issue PUC certificates until the identified deficiencies were rectified.
Irregularities were also found at nine other centres, including the absence of mandatory rate lists and failure to maintain records of vehicles that were issued PUC certificates or failed pollution tests. These lapses raised concerns about the transparency and reliability of the vehicle emission-testing process, officials said.
An official said centres found lacking in equipment or failing to comply with prescribed norms would not be permitted to issue certificates until they addressed the deficiencies. “With their login IDs suspended, the centres will also be unable to access the online system,” he said.
As part of the wider pollution-control drive, officials inspected 228 PUC centres across Gurugram, of which 12 were found to have violations. Inspections were also carried out at 224 petrol pumps, where 307 vehicles arriving without valid PUC certificates were denied fuel.
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