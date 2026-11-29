Gurugram Traffic Police impounded two motorcycles during separate enforcement drives on Saturday after finding 164 pending traffic challans worth a combined ₹7.45 lakh against them, officers said. Gurugram traffic police impounded two motorcycles during separate checks after finding 31 and 133 pending challans against them. more

The violations included riding without helmets, not having valid insurance and flouting road markings.

In the first case, traffic police stopped a motorcycle for checking after its rider failed to produce the required vehicle documents. Verification revealed 31 pending challans against the vehicle, carrying fines of ₹4.84 lakh. Most of the violations were related to riding without a helmet and not having valid insurance.

In the second case, the rider was also unable to produce the necessary documents. A check revealed 133 pending challans amounting to ₹2.61 lakh. These included violations for riding without a helmet, not having valid insurance and flouting road markings.

A traffic police official said both motorcycles were impounded and moved to a designated parking facility as the riders could not produce the required documents and the vehicles had a large number of pending challans.