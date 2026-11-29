Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 329, as calm winds and unfavourable weather conditions continued to trap pollutants. An analysis by the Hindustan Times (HT), however, put the AQI higher at 342, with six monitoring stations recording severe air quality, including Chandni Chowk, where readings crossed 500. Delhi woke up to moderate fog and an AQI of 329 as calm winds hampered pollutant dispersal and visibility at Safdarjung fell to 450 metres. (HT Photo) more

The HT analysis, based on readings from Delhi’s monitoring stations in Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) records, calculated an AQI of 342 for the 24 hours ending at 7am on November 29. The CPCB’s official assessment, meanwhile, placed only two monitoring stations in the severe category.

HT’s inferred AQI (HTi) follows the formula published by the CPCB but uses a different calculation method. HT averages each pollutant’s readings over 24 hours before converting the average into an AQI score. The CPCB first converts each hourly reading into an AQI score and then averages the 24 scores. On days with extremely high pollution, the CPCB’s method can produce a lower figure, partly because individual hourly scores are capped at 500.

The CPCB classifies AQI into six categories: good (0–50), satisfactory (51–100), moderate (101–200), poor (201–300), very poor (301–400) and severe (401–500).

Farm fires add to pollution burden

Farm fires in Punjab and Haryana continued to contribute to the pollution burden in the region. NASA satellites detected 5,589 fires between October 1 and November 28, including 4,923 in Punjab and 666 in Haryana.

The actual number is likely to be higher, as satellite observations take place at around 1.45pm, while much of the stubble burning is now reported to occur later in the day.

The satellites detected 4,986 fires during the corresponding period last year. However, the figures are not directly comparable as the timing of farm fires has shifted over the years.

Calm winds, inversion layer trap pollutants

Calm wind conditions continued to hamper the dispersal of pollutants. Safdarjung airfield recorded calm winds in all 11 observations between 8pm on Saturday and 6.30am on Sunday. Winds at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) observatory were also calm at 5.30am.

An inversion layer, in which warmer air traps cooler air closer to the surface, was recorded at around 150 metres above the ground at 4.30am. The temperature difference between the two layers was 7°C, compared with 9°C a day earlier.

PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant across the city. CPCB data showed it was the primary pollutant at 49 of Delhi’s 58 monitoring stations at 6am on Sunday, while PM10 was the main pollutant at the remaining nine stations. A day earlier, PM2.5 was dominant at 44 stations and PM10 at 14.

Moderate fog reduces visibility

Delhi woke up to moderate fog on Sunday, with visibility at Safdarjung dropping to 450 metres at 6.30am, from 800 metres at 7.30am on Saturday, according to IMD data.

Visibility at Safdarjung remained below 1,000 metres from 11.30pm on Saturday and fell below 500 metres at 6.30am on Sunday. At Palam, visibility was considerably better at 1,500 metres, with mist reported, compared with 1,000 metres on Saturday morning.

The IMD classifies fog as shallow when visibility is between 999 and 500 metres, moderate when it is between 499 and 200 metres, dense when it is between 199 and 50 metres, and very dense when visibility falls below 50 metres. Visibility between 1,000 and 5,000 metres, accompanied by relative humidity above 75%, is classified as mist.

Minimum temperatures rise marginally

Delhi’s minimum temperature rose marginally on Sunday, with the Safdarjung weather station, the city’s base station, recording a low of 10.7°C, 0.1°C higher than the previous day. The minimum was 0.4°C above the season’s normal.

Data from the IMD showed that Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 11.5°C, 0.7°C above normal. Lodhi Road recorded a low of 11.7°C, which was 2.7°C above normal.

At the Ridge station, the minimum temperature settled at 11.6°C, 1.4°C below normal, while Ayanagar recorded a minimum of 10.7°C, 1.3°C below normal.

Compared with Saturday, the minimum temperature rose by 0.6°C at Palam and 0.3°C at Lodhi Road. It dropped by 0.6°C at the Ridge, while Ayanagar recorded no change.

No rainfall was recorded at any of the five weather stations in the 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Sunday.