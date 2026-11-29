At least four people were killed and two were injured in a massive fire that broke out inside a house in east Delhi's Vishwas Nagar early on Sunday, officials said. The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained. (PTI video grab) more

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the fire took place in a space parked with e-rickshaws inside a house. The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained. The Delhi Police said efforts are on to verify the identity of the owner of the house, the rickshaw and charging equipment.

The incident took place near Unity One Mall in Vishwas Nagar area. Four fire tenders were “rushed to the spot, fire officials said.

A call of house fire was received at 4.13 am from CBD Shahadara. We sent three fire tenders to Vishwas Nagar. At 4.40 am, the officials asked for more fire tenders and staff. By 5 am, the fire was doused,” a DFS spokesperson said.

DFS said the fire broke out inside the house with an area about 60 square yards. "Six persons were rescued from the mezzanine floor by the DFS team and rushed to Hedgewar Hospital by CATS/PCR staff,” the spokesperson said.

By 5.30am, the department received information from doctors that four people succumbed to injuries and two suffered 10% burns and are undergoing treatment.