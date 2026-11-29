Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.
4 killed as fire breaks out at e-rickshaw parking area inside house in Delhi
The Delhi Police said efforts are on to verify the identity of the owner of the house, the rickshaw and charging equipment.
At least four people were killed and two were injured in a massive fire that broke out inside a house in east Delhi's Vishwas Nagar early on Sunday, officials said.
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the fire took place in a space parked with e-rickshaws inside a house. The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained. The Delhi Police said efforts are on to verify the identity of the owner of the house, the rickshaw and charging equipment.
The incident took place near Unity One Mall in Vishwas Nagar area. Four fire tenders were “rushed to the spot, fire officials said.
A call of house fire was received at 4.13 am from CBD Shahadara. We sent three fire tenders to Vishwas Nagar. At 4.40 am, the officials asked for more fire tenders and staff. By 5 am, the fire was doused,” a DFS spokesperson said.
DFS said the fire broke out inside the house with an area about 60 square yards. "Six persons were rescued from the mezzanine floor by the DFS team and rushed to Hedgewar Hospital by CATS/PCR staff,” the spokesperson said.
By 5.30am, the department received information from doctors that four people succumbed to injuries and two suffered 10% burns and are undergoing treatment.
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