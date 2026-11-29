The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against a senior Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official and his wife in a money laundering case involving alleged possession of disproportionate assets worth around ₹2 crore. (HT photo for representation)

The accused have been identified as Arun Kumar Aggarwal, associate director (level 14) and head of the works division at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh, and his wife Babita Aggarwal, a technical officer at the laboratory.

The chargesheet was presented before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday. The court directed that the report of the Ahlmad be called on January 12, 2027, regarding the documents and records.

According to the investigation, the couple allegedly amassed assets worth around 2 crore and ₹91,000, which were found disproportionate to their known sources of income during the period between 2010 and March 2020.

The case originated from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the couple’s assets and income during the 10-year period. The CBI had initiated an investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets and subsequently filed a chargesheet. The ED registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) in UT in 2024 and began investigating the money laundering angle.

During its probe, the ED identified assets worth approximately ₹3 crore, including cash, bank deposits, immovable properties and vehicles. The properties allegedly acquired by the couple include a 500 square yard plot in Aerocity, Mohali, valued at ₹68 lakh, a flat in Zirakpur worth around ₹66 lakh, and a plot in Sector 121, Mohali, valued at ₹51 lakh. Other assets include a plot in Panchkula, land in Kishanpura and a residential property in Sector 49, Chandigarh.

The agency also identified three cars, including two Honda City vehicles and an Indigo Manza, along with bank deposits and fixed deposits worth around ₹89 lakh.

The investigation assessed the couple’s combined income during the period at approximately ₹2 crore, comprising salaries of around ₹1 crore earned by Arun Aggarwal and ₹60 lakh by his wife, besides rental income of around ₹15 lakh.

After accounting for the estimated savings and expenditure, the agency alleged that assets worth around ₹2 crore and ₹91,000 were disproportionate to their known sources of income.