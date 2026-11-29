Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials seized and destroyed 512.1 kg of sweets worth ₹2.88 lakh during inspections of eight sweet shops and manufacturing units in Budhwar Peth area on Friday. Two establishments were found operating without the mandatory licence or registration and were issued stop business notices, officials said on Saturday. FDA officials seized and destroyed 512.1 kg of sweets worth ₹2.88 lakh during inspections of eight sweet shops and manufacturing units in Budhwar Peth area on Friday. (HT) more

During the surprise inspection, 17 food samples were collected and sent to a laboratory for analysis.

The largest seizure was made at Shrimant Pedhewale in Mantri Kishor Arcade, where officials destroyed 215.1 kg of sweets worth ₹1.18 lakh and sent three samples for testing.

At Shri Mangal Murti, officials seized and destroyed 195 kg of sweets worth ₹1.17 lakh, and also issued a notice to stop business for operating without registration or licence.

At Dharwadi Pedhe Sweets and Snacks, 43 kg of sweets worth ₹23,840 were destroyed and 35 kg of sweets worth ₹20,400 were destroyed at Jai Ganesh Sweet Centre. Officials seized 24 kg of sweets worth ₹8,880 from Atharva Sweet Centre.

The officials found that Harshvardhan Mithai Manufacturing Centre was operating without a registration certificate. At Shri Krupa Dairy, officials collected four samples.

“Action will be taken based on findings,” said Shrikant Karkale, joint commissioner, FDA, Pune division.