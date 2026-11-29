MUMBAI: A suspected electric vehicle (EV) battery explosion triggered a fire at a Govandi house in the early hours of Saturday, leaving three members of a family, including a one-year-old girl, with critical burn injuries.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials, the fire is suspected to have started when the battery of an electric two-wheeler, owned by Salman Khan, 30, exploded while it was being charged on the first floor of the house. The exact cause of the fire will be established after an investigation.

The fire broke out around 3.39am at a ground-plus-two-storey building in Shivaji Nagar. It spread to electrical wiring and installations, clothes and the two-wheeler’s battery. Fire brigade personnel brought it under control by 4.22am.

The injured were identified as Salman, his wife Roshana Khan, 27, and their one-year-old daughter, Subra Fatima Khan. All three were rushed to Sion Hospital and admitted to its burns ward in critical condition.

Salman suffered 45% burns, Roshana sustained 22% burns, while the child suffered 17% burns. All three have been placed on oxygen support, hospital officials said.

This is not the first reported incident of a fire involving an EV battery in the city. In October 2022, a flat in Mazgaon was gutted after a short circuit occurred while an electric vehicle battery was being charged.