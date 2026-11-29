The Baramati City police have arrested a man posing as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and allegedly cheating a youth of ₹7.85 lakh on the pretext of securing a government job in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), officials said on Saturday. The accused, who had allegedly been evading arrest since then, was apprehended on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more

The accused, Tosin Ibrahim Maniyar of Syed Patkar Vasti in Baramati, allegedly claimed to have influential contacts through whom he could arrange government jobs for Arif Shahajahan Sheikh and his brother, both residents of Dorlewadi in Indapur taluka.

According to the police, Maniyar collected around ₹7.85 lakh from Sheikh in instalments between 2022 and 2026. To gain his confidence, he allegedly provided him with fake employment certificates and appointment letters.

Sheikh later approached the police, following which a case was registered on September 15. The accused, who had allegedly been evading arrest since then, was apprehended on Friday. Further investigation is underway.