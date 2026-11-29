The name Raphael Messi Bouli is bound to catch attention in football. The Punjab FC forward has lived with the curiosity and the comparisons that come with it, but says he has never given much thought to the Messi name. He is more concerned about doing justice to his family name and the club badge he wears. Bouli, 34, is a forward from Yaounde, Cameroon, who currently plays for Punjab FC. Having played in different leagues, including stints with Kerala Blasters, East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC in India. Raphael Messi Bouli (centre) is being congratulated by his team-mates during an ISL match. (Punjab FC) more

The Cameroon striker joined Punjab this year and has been getting the job done in front of goal, with four goals already in five matches. Punjab were promoted to the ISL in 2023-24 and have shown encouraging signs over the last couple of seasons, finishing sixth last season and currently sitting fifth in the ongoing campaign.

Bouli has full faith in new manager Pavlos Dermitzakis, who has brought the best out of him. Under the Greek coach, Punjab have looked to build their own identity, with an emphasis on controlling games through possession and getting results rather than relying on a kick-and-rush approach built around long balls. It is a philosophy that Bouli is fully aligned with.

With things going well for him in front of goal, Bouli spoke to Hindustan Times about Punjab FC’s ongoing season and the attention his ‘Messi’ name attracts.

Punjab FC are a relatively young club compared to many rivals in the league, yet the past couple of seasons have been impressive, what has helped this squad click on and off the pitch, and what still needs to happen to take the team to the level where it can make a serious push for the title? Punjab is a young team, so we are still in the process of building. Last year, the team had a good result and performed well. They finished fifth or sixth in the standings; It meant a lot to Punjab's organisation, management and everyone involved, including the players.

This season, I think we have had a good start, and we want to continue in the same way as last season. We have a new coach and many new players, but the philosophy of Punjab remains the same.

We have a good academy, good young players and good Indian players. Especially now, we have seven players in the national team. That also shows how much work is being done at Punjab. We are still in the process, and we have to keep going. We will see where we finish by the end of the season.

At 34, playing full shifts in the ISL, you are still winning decisive moments in tight games - what is one non-negotiable routine habit that keeps your body and legs sharp across 90 minutes? I would say I am only 34. I am still young. Cristiano Ronaldo is 41 and still playing. Messi is 40 and he is still playing. So, I still have many years ahead of me.

If God continues to give me the grace, good health and the strength to do what I love, I still have many years left to play. I want to reach the same age as Cristiano or Chhetri in India and remain competitive at a high level, even as I get older. When it comes to my body and routine, it is all about discipline, commitment, and how I live my life. It is about being professional.

As my first coach always used to say, your body is what you have forever. If you want to be a professional footballer, you have to take care of your body. Your body is the engine of your career. Without the engine, the car cannot work. So, I have to take care of myself and remain disciplined. That's my secret.

You already have four goals and an assist in five ISL appearances for Punjab FC this season what changed tactically or mentally this season? I think it is not just about me. It is about the team. We have a good staff and a new coach who has his own philosophy. His philosophy is good for everyone. We want to play, and everyone wants to be involved.

He is doing a good job so far, and I hope we can continue in the same way. All the players are focused on that. We want to give our best in training and carry what we do on the training ground into the games.

So far, it is working well. We have only lost one game, against Mohun Bagan. But that is just one defeat, and we have to keep going. We still have a lot of games ahead of us. Day by day, we have to improve and continue working in training to do what the coach wants. In the end, it is the combined work of the coach, his coaching staff and the players. Every player wants to be involved, and that is the most important thing. With that, I believe we can do more in the games ahead.

Sharing the name Messi immediately draws attention wherever you go—has the name ever worked in your favor with fans or opportunities, or has it sometimes created unfair expectations before you even touch the ball? Messi, as I always say, is my name. I did not choose to have that name. Messi is my name, and Boulé, Raphael and Eric, that's me.

Comparison with Lionel Messi, the superstar, the best player in the world, for me, it is the same. I just carry my name, and I defend my name because, besides Messi, there is Boulé. Boulé is my family name, so I have to carry my family's name and make my family proud.

That is the most important thing. I am fighting and working for that. It does not matter whether it is Messi or Boulé. What makes me proud is carrying my name and making sure my family is proud after every game, when I play well and my team wins.

When young fans or teammates bring up the name Messi in the locker room or on social media, what is the funniest or most surprising reaction you have gotten over the years? There is nothing like that. It is just my name. The most important thing is who you are as a person and as a player, and being part of the team. The name comes behind you. As I always say, the most important thing is the badge of your club because your name comes second. What is in front is the name of the club, and that is what you have to carry in every game.

For example, when you play for Punjab, you play for Punjab because the club's name is in front of your jersey, not at the back. So, we play for Punjab. Together, it does not matter what your name is. You have to play for the club. That is the most important thing. For me, I don't really care about my name. I care about my team and the name of my team.