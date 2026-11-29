Was last week’s trilateral summit in Shenzhen merely symbolism and optics, providing headlines for newspapers and catchy images for television, or was it, as the Chinese claimed, of “groundbreaking significance” because it’s the first time the three most important heads of government met together? US President Donald Trump said “we’re making history”. In their brief joint statement called ‘Declaration toward Peace’, the three countries said a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. Even if obvious, it’s good to have that acknowledgement. (AFP) more

For most people, the fact they met is the real significance. But don’t be dismissive of what they decided and discussed. Some of it was good, some bad, some just hypocritical. Nonetheless, it merits attention.

First, the good bit. In their brief joint statement called ‘Declaration toward Peace’, the three countries said a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. Even if obvious, it’s good to have that acknowledgement. More importantly, they committed themselves to a dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation. That’s a subject on which America and Russia have traditionally converged. But until Shenzhen the belief was that China differed because it has a considerably smaller stockpile of nuclear weapons. Now, if China is on board, that is a clear step forward.

The bad part was to do with the International Criminal Court. In his opening remarks, Trump called it a rogue global institution. The joint statement echoes his sentiments and says the ICC must not abuse its jurisdiction. What does that suggest for the future of the ICC? Are dark clouds gathering on its horizon? It would seem so.

The hypocrisy emerged when the three presidents committed themselves to UN reform. The truth is that it is the permanent members of the Security Council that have traditionally been most opposed to reforming this body. Has that really changed? Or are they just mouthing shibboleths? I doubt if this is a credible commitment.

In his opening remarks, Putin said all three countries are permanent members of the Security Council and victors of World War II and, therefore, have a duty to promote stability. Xi echoed the same sentiment when he said “the world is at peace when great powers live in harmony”. Trump suggested something very similar when he said the three have a responsibility to solve problems that affect the world. All of that is good to hear but completely overlooks the fact that two of them are responsible for the wars that we face today. America and Russia are not promoting stability. They are warmongers. Of the war in Ukraine, Putin said the three presidents have shared interests. If they do, it seems to exclude those of Ukraine itself. And any attempt to make peace without Ukraine and the European countries being present at the table can only be on Putin’s terms and will leave Europe rattled. No wonder, London, Paris, Berlin and Warsaw are so suspicious of this meeting. They have good reason to be.

The three presidents departed Shenzhen pleased with their efforts. Xi and Putin undoubtedly had good cause to be satisfied. Their smiles were understandable. But does that apply to Trump? Even if he thinks it does many in his party and his Democrat opponents disagree.

Republicans like Senator John Curtis and Congressman Darin La Hood criticised Trump for calling Putin and Xi friends. They don’t believe adversaries should be characterised in this manner. If it becomes increasingly apparent that Trump failed to uphold America’s key interests this view could become more common.

On the other hand, you can’t rule out a second trilateral summit in December in Miami. If Putin accepts Trump’s invitation to attend the G20 meeting — and we don’t yet know if he will — the American President may well attempt a second iteration of this gathering of the G3. At least during Trump’s tenure, the White House will be in favour of such meetings.

Finally, this raises the question how should India view this trilateral summitry? Warily, I would argue. The last one gave a substantial boost to China’s international image, placing it in the same league as Russia and America and seemingly cementing the relationship between Trump and Xi. A second meeting of the G3 will certainly take this further. It’s an outcome that can only unsettle New Delhi.

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story. The views expressed are personal