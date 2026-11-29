Delhi’s air quality slipped into the “very poor” category on Saturday, after eight days in “poor”, as still weather conditions and a low layer of warm air held the city’s pollution close to the ground. A view of dense smog blanketing areas near Anand Vihar Railway Station in New Delhi. (Sakib Ali/ HT Photo/ Representational) more

The air quality index (AQI) stood at 329 at 8pm, according to HT’s pollution dashboard, which calculates the index from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) station readings using the formula the board publishes. It crossed into “very poor” at 1pm, at 301.

CPCB’s official daily bulletin, issued at 4pm, put the AQI at 298, in the “poor” band. The board’s own hourly figure crossed into “very poor” by 6pm.

How AQI is read The AQI turns readings of the main pollutants into a single score from 0 to 500, averaged over the previous 24 hours. A score from 301 to 400 is “very poor”, a level at which CPCB warns of respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

Because it averages a full day, the index lags behind the air and can keep rising for hours after the air begins to clear.

CPCB’s figure is lower because the board scores each hour’s reading and then averages the scores, while its published formula averages the day’s pollution first and then scores it, the approach HT’s dashboard follows, as HT reported this month. On Saturday, that difference put the city in “poor” by CPCB’s approach and “very poor” by HT’s.

Pollution rose steadily from Friday evening. PM2.5, fine particles 2.5 micrometres across or smaller that can lodge deep in the lungs, averaged 60 micrograms per cubic metre at 6pm on Friday across the 48 stations that reported in every hour, HT’s analysis shows.

Also Read I The AQI paradox: Why the official count may be downplaying the pollution problem

It reached 158 by midnight and 205 at 11am on Saturday, more than three times India’s limit of 60, which is set for a 24-hour average. At 11am, 13 of 58 stations read above 250, the level at which PM2.5 alone counts as “severe”.

“Delhi’s air has taken a sharp turn for the worse,” said Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst at the think tank Envirocatalysts. He said the city’s daily average of PM2.5 had held at 100-107 from November 24 to 27, and that Saturday’s had averaged about 156 until 7pm. Dahiya expects Saturday to end at 155-175, the worst day in two weeks, with Sunday at 150-190 and Monday at 140-175, all of them “very poor”.