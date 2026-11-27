Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3°C on Friday while the city's air remained in the ‘poor’ category. On Thursday, the city recorded its first single-digit temperature at 9°C. The 24-hour average AQI was 224 on Thursday. (HT photo) more

Friday's minimum temperature was 1°C below the season's normal.

Among the five weather stations, Ayanagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 9.2°C, which was 2.8°C below normal.

Palam and Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 10°C each, while the Ridge station recorded 11.3°C.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung rose marginally by 0.3°C from the previous day. It also increased by 0.1°C at Palam and 0.6°C at Lodhi Road. In contrast, the mercury fell by 0.1°C at the Ridge and 1.3°C at Ayanagar.

‘Poor’ air

According to data from the CPCB, 13 of the 57 monitoring stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, while 27 were in the ‘poor’ category and 17 in the ‘moderate’ category.

Delhi Technological University (DTU) recorded the highest AQI at 335, while Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium the lowest at 130.

The weather conditions continued to be unfavourable for the dispersal of pollutants.

At 4:30am on Friday, a warm layer of air, known as an inversion layer, was recorded around 300 metres above the ground, with temperatures nearly 10°C higher than at the surface. A day earlier, the layer was around 150 metres above the ground, with a similar temperature difference.

Also Read: Delhi’s AQI remains ‘poor’; minimum temperature recorded at 11.1°C

Around 7:30am, winds at Safdarjung airfield were calm, indicating limited movement of air to disperse pollutants.

At 7am, CPCB listed PM2.5 as the main pollutant at 44 of Delhi’s 56 reporting stations and PM10 at 12. At the same hour a day earlier, the counts were 47 and 9, of the 56 stations.

According to CPCB’s classification, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.