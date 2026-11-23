Delhi’s air quality remained in the poor category on Monday morning, with the AQI recorded at 249, higher than Sunday’s average of 239, as calm winds continued to hinder pollutant dispersion. NSUT Jaffarpur recorded the worst AQI in the city at 346. (ANI photo) more

At 7am, particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) was the predominant pollutant at 50 of the national Capital’s 58 monitoring stations, while PM10 was the leading pollutant at the remaining eight stations.

A day earlier, PM2.5 was the dominant pollutant at 45 of 56 stations, while PM10 led at 11 stations.