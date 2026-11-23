India and the Netherlands on Sunday reviewed their cooperation in areas ranging from semiconductors and technology to agriculture and health, with the Dutch side expressing support for New Delhi’s proposal for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. EAM S Jaishankar with his Dutch counterpart in New Delhi on Sunday. (@drSJaishanker/X) more

External affairs minister S Jaishankar met his visiting Dutch counterpart Tom Berendsen to review cooperation under the bilateral strategic partnership that was unveiled in May this year. Jaishankar said India is looking to the proposed India-European Union (EU) trade deal to bolster bilateral ties.

“We have really, in the last two years, progressed enormously with the European Union. The centrepiece of that is the free trade agreement (FTA) but also the security and defence partnership, the other understandings that we have. We look forward to the operationalisation of the FTA,” Jaishankar said.

Berendsen said the Netherlands is keen on progress in common challenges and strengthening partnerships in technology, energy and security in a changing world. “We live in a challenging world where we face many challenges – the Ukraine-Russia war that is heavily impacting Europe but is impacting more than Europe, for example, if you look at the impact on food security,” he said.

Also Read | Poland identifies Russian cruise missiles behind strikes near Ukraine border; NATO to hold discussions

“We very much appreciate the role you take, as India and your Prime Minister, in working towards a solution there,” he said, referring to India’s three-part proposal aimed at halting attacks on energy facilities and other infrastructure, keeping grain and energy flowing through the Black Sea, and ending strikes on commercial shipping.

Jaishankar referred to the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia and their implications, as well as the complexities in the Indo-Pacific and said there are shared challenges such as terrorism and climate change.

Berendsen later said at a media briefing that cooperation in the semiconductor ecosystem is one of ambitions of both India and the Netherlands. He described the agreement between Dutch major ASML, the world’s sole commercial supplier of extreme ultraviolet lithography machines used to make advanced microchips, and Tata as the “starting point of strengthening the partnership” in this field.